Dismissed sergeant to die by hanging for killing driver over N100

A High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has sentenced a dismissed police sergeant, James Imhalu, to death by hanging for the murder of a commercial driver in 2015 over his refusal to pay a bribe of N100.

Justice Elsie Thompson, while delivering her judgment, said evidence before the court showed that the sacked sergeant intentionally fired a shot at the commercial driver, Legbara David, at Whimpey Junction, Port Harcourt.

Justice Thompson described Imhalu as a serial trigger-happy policeman who should not be allowed to remain in the society.

The prosecution counsel, Kingsley Briggs, said the judgement would serve as succour to the deceased’s family.

“Although the will of justice grinds slowly, surely justice will come.

“For the family of those that lost their breadwinner, it is quite unfortunate. But I believe this judgement will serve as succour to the family,” he stated.

On his part, a representative of the Legal Aid Council in Rivers State, who defended the sergeant, Mr Awaji, said his team would study the judgement to know the next line of action.

He said, “Today’s judgement I will say is justice for the people of Rivers State.

“Despite the fact that I represented the defendant, my analysis of the case when I came into the matter, I would say, I saw it coming.

“Having listened to the judgement, currently, there is no plan to go on appeal. But by the time we look at the judgement in-depth, perhaps we will find grounds for appeal. But as it is, there is no plan to go on appeal.”

 

