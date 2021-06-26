Disney announces start of Lagos themed animated series, ‘Iwájú

Walt Disney animation studios has announced details on ‘Iwájú’ series, first of its kind collaboration with African comic book entertainment company, Kugali. Disney in a statement released at the ongoing Annecy International Animation Film Festival confirmed that production has commenced with talents working remotely from Nigeria, Uganda, London, Montreal and Burbank. Although details of the series remain under wraps, Kugali co-founder and series director, Ziki Nelson revealed that ‘Iwájú’ will share themes of inequality and class divide. According to the studios: “That’s the everyday reality of life in Nigeria and other parts of the world, and [themes include] the consequences they have on a society and challenging the status quo.’ Set in futuristic Lagos, Kugali co-founder, Tolu Olowofoyeku noted that the team’s choice of the commercial city, highlighting how its “unique and distinct feel” provided an interesting base for the story. Kugali is founded by three Nigerian comics’ artistes, Tolu Olowofoyeku, Ziki Nelson and Hamid Ibrahim.
