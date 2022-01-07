Disparity: Air traffic controllers, engineers at loggerheads over pay

Air traffic engineers under the aegis of National Association of Air Traffic Engineers (NAAE) are ready for a showdown with the management of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) over pay disparity with air traffic controllers.

A notice to all NAAE chapters signed by its Secretary-General, Ishaya Idris Akaaba dated January 5, stated that “subject to the one week notice of commencement of industrial action issued to NAMA management on January 4, all NAAE chapters are reminded to immediately organize emergency meetings to sensitise and mobilize or members in line with the issues of great concern discussed at the emergency NAAE NEC Meeting of Tuesday, January 4, 2022.” Akaaba further stated that the failure of NAMA, management to holistically and expediently address their demands that are familiar to that of air traffic controllers had drawn outrage and, “We must act now”.

The group as part of their demand proposed Air traffic safety electronics personnel (ATSEP) professional allowances including 4th and 5th ratings, proposed ATSEP radiation allowance, placing all ATSEPs on customised NAMA NHIS gold plan, and proposed increase of remuneration of ATSEPs on contract. The engineers are angry over the decision of the management of NAMA to raise the conditions of service of air traffic controllers who have inundated NAMA with the precarious condition under which they operate.

