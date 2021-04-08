Disparity in salaries: FAAN pensioners to embark on nationwide protest

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) branch has concluded plans to embark on a nationwide protest with effect from May 4th, 2021 should FAAN management fail to implement their conditions of service (COS) agreement.

The National Secretary of NUP, FAAN branch, Emeka Njoku, at a rally held at the local Airport, Lagos said, the management of FAAN had bluntly refused to implement recommended COS as agreed by the committee set up by FAAN over the disparity in salaries.

Njoku revealed that the committee recommended that 18 per cent should be paid to levels 1 – 14 to cushion the large disparity in the system as it was noticed during implementation. He accused the management of FAAN of twisting the agreement and dragging the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika into a matter that was within the purview of the management of FAAN. Njoku explained that it was agreed by the Aviation Ministry that levels 1 – 14 should benefit from it since levels 15 and above were already operating it. The NUP scribe noted that though the committee ended its sitting and submitted its recommendations before the COVID-19 pandemic, the management failed to implement it.

According to Njoku, FAAN is owing them in arrears since the COS was implemented in 2019, warning that all members of NUP nationwide will, as from May 4th 2021, be mobilized for protests in airports across the country. He noted that while FAAN pensioners were struggling for 18 per cent as the agreement reached with FAAN Management, the Federal Government awarded 33 per cent to federal pensioners. Njoku explained that the Act establishing FAAN gave the managing director all the powers to manage the affairs of the organization. He called for the urgent inauguration of the board of aviation parastatals to check excesses.

