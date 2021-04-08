News

Disparity in salaries: FAAN pensioners to embark on nationwide protest

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) branch has concluded plans to embark on a nationwide protest with effect from May 4th, 2021 should FAAN management fail to implement their conditions of service (COS) agreement.

The National Secretary of NUP, FAAN branch, Emeka Njoku, at a rally held at the local Airport, Lagos said, the management of FAAN had bluntly refused to implement recommended COS as agreed by the committee set up by FAAN over the disparity in salaries.

Njoku revealed that the committee recommended that 18 per cent should be paid to levels 1 – 14 to cushion the large disparity in the system as it was noticed during implementation. He accused the management of FAAN of twisting the agreement and dragging the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika into a matter that was within the purview of the management of FAAN. Njoku explained that it was agreed by the Aviation Ministry that levels 1 – 14 should benefit from it since levels 15 and above were already operating it. The NUP scribe noted that though the committee ended its sitting and submitted its recommendations before the COVID-19 pandemic, the management failed to implement it.

According to Njoku, FAAN is owing them in arrears since the COS was implemented in 2019, warning that all members of NUP nationwide will, as from May 4th 2021, be mobilized for protests in airports across the country. He noted that while FAAN pensioners were struggling for 18 per cent as the agreement reached with FAAN Management, the Federal Government awarded 33 per cent to federal pensioners. Njoku explained that the Act establishing FAAN gave the managing director all the powers to manage the affairs of the organization. He called for the urgent inauguration of the board of aviation parastatals to check excesses.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Okowa: Delta’ll sustain women, girl-child empowerment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday re-affirmed that his administration would sustain the empowerment of women and the girl-child to engender and uplift the economy of families as well as peace in the state.   The governor reiterated this during opening ceremony of a three-day training, tagged: “Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training (GEST) Programme,” […]
News

Cross River CP warns criminals to quit the state

Posted on Author Clement James

The new Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sikiru Kayode Akande has expressed the readiness of the Command under his watch to make the state uncomfortable for criminals, even as he assured citizens and residents of the state that his tenure will witness peace and tranquility. Akande, who gave this assurance in Calabar yesterday, […]
News

Obi donates N1.5m to Anambra School of Medical Laboratory Science

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As part of his continued efforts to uplift education in different parts of the country, Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has recently paid a visit to School of Medical Laboratory Science, Nkpor (SOMLAN) with a donation of N1.5 million to help it provide for its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica