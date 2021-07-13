Dispatch rider steals firm’s bike three days after employment

Police in Ogun State have arrested a dispatch rider, Emmanuel Samuel, who allegedly bolted with the motorcycle given to him by his company to dispatch its goods. Samuel allegedly stole the motorcycle three days after he was employed by the company as a dispatch rider.

The state Police Public Relations (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

The PPRO said the suspect was arrested on Sunday when policemenfromOgereDivision, whowere on routine patrol, accosted him. Oyeyemi said the policemen on patrol had stopped the suspect on the motorcycle and demanded the documents of the bike which he produced on the spot.

According to him, the operatives, while perusing the documents, discovered that the motorcycle was registered on July 12, 2021.

The police spokesman said the operatives sensed foul play and subsequently took Samuel to the station for proper interrogation.

He said: “On interrogation, he confessed that the motorcycle was given to him by a company in Yaba, Lagos where he was employed three days earlier as a dispatch rider.

