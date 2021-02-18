Dispelling safety concerns over COVID-19 vaccine

As the Federal Government is set to receive the first batch of allocated Coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of this month, some Nigerians are still agitated over unverified claims that some danger may be posed to users of the preventive drugs. Experts, however, assuage citizens, saying the benefits of the vaccines are overwhelming, writes APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Recently, the media has been inundated with various reactions about what is expected when the coronavirus vaccines are finally delivered and people inoculated. For some, their regular story has been ‘never’ while people on the other side, most of whom have waited patiently for the discovery of the ‘wonder drug’ have expressed excitement that the vaccines when administered will protect them from the pandemic.

It is no longer news that different stories, without evidence have been peddled, further raising fear that the much awaited vaccines may not be worth the trouble. While governments and relevant stakeholders presently content with how to tackle storage challenges, ensure equitable vaccine access, among other bottlenecks, it has become pertinent to also engage in expert conversations about the safety or otherwise of the vaccines which are widely believed could provide protection for people worldwide.

While reacting to the development, a Professor of Virology, Oyewale Tomori said although it is the right of any person to reject what he or she feels is not good for him, it is not right to reject the vaccine because it is good for health. However, he said, “Before you reject it find out the truth about the vaccine; do not depend on rumours and fake news.

“Check from those who know about the vaccine, just as you will seek information about car repair from a mechanic and not with a carpenter”. On why citizens should accept administration of the vaccine, Tomori said the vaccine serves to provide specific immunity against the virus. “You may still be exposed to the virus especially in our country where people are loose with preventive regulations on COVID-19 including the use of face masks, the observance of safe/ social distancing, the washing of hands and ensuring hygiene and sanitation, etc.” Tomori said the vaccine is another ammunition in the defence against the virus, should one be exposed.

The vaccine ensures that you will not get sick and die from the exposure. Besides, without the vaccine one’s chances of getting sick and possibly dying are much higher without vaccination. On the many unproven comments about the vaccine, Tomori said they remain unproven and incorrect. “Many of the things said are not true….like the vaccine will get into your DNA.

“That is a lie from the pit of hell. Like the vaccine is to kill and reduce our population. “How many drugs and vaccines do we make here locally? The virologist averred that most of the medicines we use are imported. Millions of our children daily receive dozens of vaccines from abroad, for measles, polio, yellow fever, etc. “Instead of decrease in our population, we are having millions of children every year and many of them are alive because of these vaccines.” Consequently, the virologist reasoned that if they (advanced countries) want to finish us, they would have done it a long time ago.

“Why now with COVID-19 vaccine?” He asked. Explaining why Nigerians should not reject COVID-19 vaccine, he said, “You are better protected against COVID-19 by getting the vaccine.” Citing the examples of developments in other parts of the world, Tomori said millions of people have received the vaccine; the number of their cases is coming down.

“Millions upon millions have received the vaccine and they are not dying. So, please check the facts and do not depend on rumours to decide whether to take or not take the vaccine. Speaking in a similar vein, a Public Health Physician, Dr. Oladapo Asiyanbi strongly encouraged Nigerians not to reject the COVID-19 vaccine. According to him, Nigerians have been taking vaccinations for measles, polio, hepatitis, virus and other diseases.

“This is just another vaccine but made to interrupt the spread of COVID-19. It is the best way through the prevention of infections and or serious COVID-19 sickness in vaccinated individuals.” In addition, he said a country like Israel has seen a drop in infection rates amongst those that have been vaccinated as expected. According to information sourced from the United States (U.S.) Centres for Disease Control (CDC) platform, a COVID-19 vaccine cannot make people sick with COVID-19. “There are several different types of vaccines in development.

All of them teach our immune systems how to recognise and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Sometimes this process can cause symptoms, such as fever. These symptoms are normal and are a sign that the body is building protection against the virus that causes COVID-19.” Similarly, on taking a COVID-19 vaccine, the body develops an immune response—the goal of vaccination—there is a possibility the fellow may test positive on some antibody tests. Antibody tests indicate the person had a previous infection and that he may have some level of protection against the virus.

In addition, if one already had COVID-19 and recovered, that fellow still needs to get vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine. The reason, according to the CDC is that due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that re-infection with COVID-19 is possible, a vaccine should be offered to the person regardless of whether he already had COVID-19 infection or not.

Studies show that COVID-19 vaccines are effective at keeping people from getting COVID-19. Also, experts said that getting a COVID-19 vaccine may help keep individuals from getting seriously ill even if they do get COVID-19. Based on this, medical experts have also affirmed that COVID-19 vaccination is an important tool to help people get back to normal. Consequently, they advised that there shouldn’t be inhibitions in taking the protective medicine

