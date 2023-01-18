News

Displaced voters big challenge – INEC

Posted on

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said the fate of internally displaced voters is posing a threat to the conduct of this year’s general election. The commission also stated that violence and threat of violence are other challenges to credible election in 2023.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, in a speech at Chatham House in London yesterday, noted that in some states the commission finds it difficult to identify the internally displaced persons (IDPs) “because they are not in camps but rather settled among extended family members, relations and good Samaritans within safer communities where they are not registered voters.

He said: “As a result, it is very difficult for the commission to provide necessary electoral services to such IDPs.” Yakubu disclosed that in 2015, an estimated two million voters were displaced by conflict in the North East and North-Central part of the country. He added that in response, INEC worked with the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act to support voting by internally displaced persons. “This entailed making additional provisions for enumeration of IDP voters and for voting in their camps,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

