Displacement: AREF seeks urgent attention for refugees, IDPs

The Chief Executive Officer, Africa Refugee Foundation (AREF), Mr Olujimi Olusola, has restated the need to ensure proper rehabilitation for refugees and other internally displaced persons. He enunciated an immediate action of the Foundation in the present circumstances to select energetic men and women trustees that are versatile in their various disciplines to bring in their wealth of experiences in order to uplift the foundation and cushion the effect of the refugees and IDPs. Olusola, who was elated at the turn out of the trustees at a recent outing, lamented the ongoing crisiss in the country, saying “we are going through a very terrible period, a crisis of unimaginable proportions, now we know this is the time for us to stand firm and collectively begin to heal this country.

“And that is why we need people to get more involved in refugee and internal displacement. What we are going through today is facilitating development where we can continue to train people in social skills and social structure. “AREF stands as a voice for the people, who want to be trained and see how we can partner with other companies and organisations; we don’t have the funds so we want to see how we can get other people interested to train these youths. “We are facilitating developmental initiative, we want to get entrepreneurs to train our youths in social skills development, those are the broken programmes that we have and we are partnering with a global and entrepreneurship company, Global Training Academy, and we want to partner with others more. “So that we can get them involved in training these teaming group of young Nigerians, those who don’t have anything to do , if you can keep them busy and get them some legal job to do and people can appreciate.” Reaffirming the position of the Hon. President, AREF, Chief (Mrs.) Opral Benson, he said: “She buttressed the point that the twin-link between AREF and the trustees is a chemical bond, which will continue to react positively to enable AREF accomplish its stated Mission and Vision at all times.”

One of the Trustees who spoke was the former South-West Zonal Director of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Mrs. Margret Ngozi Ukegbu. According to her, “as a member of the board, the thing is to move AREF to the next step.

The late Olusola of blessed memory started it, along the line, it has continued to grow; but I think now the time has come to make a drastic change to ensure that our youth and young people that are refugees feel the impact of AREF. “Refugees are faced with a lot of discriminations, so we need to ensure that these young people are given the correct skills, counseling, and they are taught out to manage their lives in a new environment. “And to ensure that our youths in Nigeria do not become refugees, because already a lot of Nigerians are refugees, you may not have crossed the border, but being internally displaced in a way and we need to stem that tide ensuring that our young people know that there is a future, AREF wants to create that future for them.” Speaking on the objective of the foundation established by his father in 1993 he said his father, the late Ambassador Segun Olusola’s concept of AREF was borne during his diplomatic assignments in Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia between July 1987-1993.

He said at the time, the late ambassador had the rare privilege of meeting with former heads of state, ex-presidents, senators, business moguls and, therefore, was motivated after his diplomatic assignments to found AREF with some of his colleagues, associates, in September 1993. According to him, “the genocide situation in Rwanda propelled the immediate launch of AREF and African Garments for African Refugees (AGAR), a department in AREF to produce garments for the Rwandees in various sizes with our local textile fabrics.”

