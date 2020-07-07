Metro & Crime

Display vehicle particulars’ renewal rates, motorists tell Lagos

Some motorists have appealed to the Lagos State Motor Licensing Office to ensure a public display of fees payable for renewal of vehicle particulars at the different centres across the state.

 

This, according to them, is to curb sharp practices. The motorists, especially those processing Vehicles Road Worthiness Certificate (VRWC), made the appeal at some of the licensing offices in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos.

 

They said that a public display of the fees being charged to process each of the particulars would promote transparency and save unsuspecting vehicle owners from being swindled by either fraudulent officials or their agents.

 

A motorist, Mr. James Adedokun, who wanted to renew his vehicle road worthiness particular at the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) office at Ojodu, said he paid N5,500 for a Sienna car. He said: “I paid N5,500 for the road worthiness certificate of my vehicle. That is the rate I was told here, but if you get to another centre, you might get it at a different rate.

 

”Though we don’t have anywhere in some of these centres where the rates are publicly displayed for all to see. What you just hear the officers attending to you say is that you have to pay so-andso an amount. “I think we need to work more on transparency. Sharp practices happen in most institutions.

 

Some bad elements usually take advantage of applicants through touting.” Another motorist, who identified himself simply as Udom and wanted to renew the particulars of his saloon car, told NAN at the Licensing Centre situated at Anthony, that he was told the fee was N5,400.

 

 

He said: “I thought that issuance of a road worthiness certificate should not cost more than N5,000, but this is Nigeria.” Another applicant, who spoke on condition of anonymity, at the Licencing Office situated at Iponri, said he was made to pay N5,300 for the renewal of the same particular for his car.

 

The applicant said he had been told to bring N5,600 at another centre before he chose to go to Iponri for the renewal of the same document.

 

He added: “I think something is wrong somewhere, we cannot have different rates for the same document in the same state. “I think the authority should have publicly displayed these charges for all to see.

 

This will minimise touting and extortion of vehicle owners. ”I have to leave where they told me it was N5,600 for Iponri here. In fact, I did not know the charge would even be up to N5,000.”

