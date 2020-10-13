News

Dispute over legal representation stalls hearing of HealthPlus founder’s suit

Hearing of a suit filed before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos by the founder of HealthPlus, Mrs. Bukky George, to challenge her removal as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the pharmaceutical company, stalled yesterday owing to dispute over legal representation for one of the respondents.

 

The respondents in the case were; HealthPlus Limited, HealthPlus Africa Holdings Limited, Dr. Ayo Salami, Ms. Afsane Jetha, Mr. Zachary Fond and Mr. Deji Akinyanju.

 

However, a mild drama ensued when the case was called and two lawyers announced appearance for HealthPlus Limited. Mr. Alex Mouka from A. Mouka and Co. was the first to announce his appearance for HealthPlus Limited before Mr. Chucks Nwachukwu, of Indemnity Partners, later announced his appearance for the same firm.

 

To resolve the issue, Justice Oguntoyibo called on the representative of HealthPlus Limited, Mrs. Tolu Oni, to physically identify her legal counsel and she pointed out that A. Mouka and Co. were the legal representative of the firm.

 

The claim was however refuted by Chuks Nwachukwu. In a Bench ruling, Justice Oguntoyinbo directed both lawyers to state their positions by filing written addresses for her to effectively determine the rightful representative of HealthPlus Limited.

 

She also advised parties to maintain a high level of professionalism and avoid bringing in “extraneous parties” whose activities and actions may incapacitate the processes of the court, leaving the court with nothing to determine. Hearing of the contentious issue had been fixed for October 20.

