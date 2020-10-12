Metro & Crime

Dispute over legal representation stalls hearing of HealthPlus Founder’s suit 

Hearing of a suit filed before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos by the Founder of HealthPlus, Mrs. Bukky George, to challenge her removal as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the pharmaceutical company was on Monday stalled owing to dispute over legal representation for one of the respondents.

The respondents in the case are; HealthPlus Limited, HealthPlus Africa Holdings Limited, Dr. Ayo Salami, Ms. Afsane Jetha, Mr. Zachary Fond and Mr. Deji Akinyanju.

 

However, a mild drama ensued when the case was called and two lawyers announced appearance for HealthPlus Limited.

 

Mr. Alex Mouka from A. Mouka and Co. was the first to announce his appearance for HealthPlus Limited before Mr. Chucks Nwachukwu of Indemnity Partners later announced his appearance for the same firm.

 

To resolve the issue, Justice Oguntoyibo called on the representative of HealthPlus Ltd, Mrs. Tolu Oni, to physically identify her legal counsel and she pointed out that A. Mouka and Co. are the legal representative of the firm. The claim was, however, refuted by Chuks Nwachukwu.

 

In a Bench ruling, Justice Oguntoyinbo directed both lawyers to state their positions by filing written addresses for her to effectively determine the rightful representative of HealthPlus Ltd.

 

She also advised parties to maintain high level of professionalism and avoid bringing in “extraneous parties” whose activities and actions may incapacitate the processes of the court, leaving the court with nothing to determine.

 

Hearing of the contentious issue has been fixed for October 20.

 

It would be recalled that the Board of HealthPlus Limited had on September 25, 2020 announced a change in the management of the firm with Chidi Okoro, joining it as the Chief Transformation Officer while the appointment of Mrs. Bukky George as Chief Executive Officer was terminated.

