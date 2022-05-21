Disputed debt: Court discharges exparte-order on Aeroland Travels

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Lagos Federal High Court has discharged an ex parte order made against Aeroland Travels and other property owned by a chieftain of the People’ Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Adewale. The judge had on February 7, granted the exparte order filed by the Asset Management Corporation Of Nigeria (AMCON) against Adewale’s firm The properties sealed by AMCON in a suit numbered FHC/L/CS/ AMC/154/2021, includes Plot 4 & 4B Block 66 Magodo Scheme, Lagos State; Plot 9, Block 44c, Adetoro Adelaja Street, Magodo Lagos; No. 4C Maye Ogundana Street, Magodo Lagos; No. 10 Oluyomi Oshinkoya Street, Magodo Residential Scheme, Lagos; Plot 8, Block 66, Residential Scheme, Sangisha, Lagos; No. 2A John Olugbo Street, Ikeja, Lagos; No. 2 Fadeyi Street, off Awolowo way, Ikeja, Lagos; No. 8 Surulere Alelor Street, Millennium, Gbagada; and No. 14 Jerry Iriabe Street, off Bashorun Okunsanya, off Admiralty Road, Lekki Peninsula.”

