Disputed debt: Court discharges exparte-order on Aeroland Travels

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Lagos Federal High Court has discharged an ex parte order made against Aeroland Travels and other property owned by a chieftain of the People’ Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Adewale. The judge had on February 7, granted the exparte order filed by the Asset Management Corporation Of Nigeria (AMCON) against Adewale’s firm The properties sealed by AMCON in a suit numbered FHC/L/CS/ AMC/154/2021, includes Plot 4 & 4B Block 66 Magodo Scheme, Lagos State; Plot 9, Block 44c, Adetoro Adelaja Street, Magodo Lagos; No. 4C Maye Ogundana Street, Magodo Lagos; No. 10 Oluyomi Oshinkoya Street, Magodo Residential Scheme, Lagos; Plot 8, Block 66, Residential Scheme, Sangisha, Lagos; No. 2A John Olugbo Street, Ikeja, Lagos; No. 2 Fadeyi Street, off Awolowo way, Ikeja, Lagos; No. 8 Surulere Alelor Street, Millennium, Gbagada; and No. 14 Jerry Iriabe Street, off Bashorun Okunsanya, off Admiralty Road, Lekki Peninsula.”

 

Buhari signs amended BOFI Act 2020 into law

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday signed the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020 into law According to a statement made available to journalists by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the new BOFIA 2020 repealed the 1991 Act. The new piece of legislation, he explained, is expected to enhance the soundness and resilience of the financial […]
Covid in Sydney: Military deployed to help enforce lockdown  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia has deployed hundreds of soldiers to Sydney to help enforce a Covid lockdown. A Delta outbreak which began in June has produced nearly 3,000 infections and led to nine deaths. Despite five weeks of lockdown, infections in the nation’s largest city continue to spread. Officials recorded 170 new cases on Friday, reports the […]
Health Commissioner Lay Foundation Stone for Lions Club Multi-Million Diabetes Screening and Treatment Centre of Excellence in General Hospital Ogoja

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu has laid the foundation stone for the construction of an ultra-modern Diabetes Screening/Treatment Centre, at the General Hospital, Ogoja, in Ogoja Local Government Area of the state which is been donated by Lion Lynda Odu-Okpeseyi led Lions Club International, District 404 A2. Dr. Edu, during the […]

