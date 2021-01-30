News

Disquiet as new automobile duties, levies take off in February

As Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) expect an official communication from the Ministry of Finance on the implementation of the 2020 Finance Act on new duties and levies on imported vehicles next week, there is some level of disquiet some stakeholders have said that the government’s decision would further choke the local automobile industry while some others see it differently. They explained that it would reduce high cost of moving goods and people from one point to other destinations in the face of growing economic challenges in the country.

Already, the Federal Government had assured that the decision to slash duty on imported vehicles was not an attempt to kill the nation’s automobile manufacturing industry. The Managing Director of Screptre Consult, Jayeola Ogamode, said the reduction of duties on tractors and vehicles for transportation of goods from 35 to 10 per cent, was good; however, he said that the reduction in duties on cars from 35 to five per cent would affect the local assemblies.

He noted that with 10 per cent duties, business would be boosted in transportation industry, saying that this would have positive effect on other industries, especially the manufacturing sector. An importer and a legal practitioner, Ebenezer Oladimeji, explained that the Federal Government’s new decision to reverse the policy would create employment opportunities for the youths, saying that it would not have much effect on the local assembly plants because they lack capacities to meet the country’s annual demand of about 720,000 vehicles, as against 14,000 local production. He noted that there was no way the country’s need would not be met if vehicles were not imported.

Oladimeji said: “What I expect the government to do is to force its agencies to patronise locally made vehicles for official use while government to reduce duties pending the time they local assembly plant will meet the country’s demand.” The Customs Comptroller- General, Col Hameed Ali (rtd), had said in Abuja that the management of the service was expecting an official communication from the Ministry of Finance on the implementation.

Ali explained that the vehicle tariff reduction, as contained in the 2020 Finance Act, was initiated by the Customs to ease the cost of transportation in the country. It would be recalled that last year the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, had disclosed in Abuja during the opening plenary of the 26th Nigeria Economic Summit, that the new policy did not mean that the government had thrown overboard its commitment to boosting local production.

