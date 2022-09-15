News Top Stories

Disquiet as PSC chair, Smith, resigns on health ground

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Chairman,of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Alhaji Musiliu Smith, has reportedly resigned his position. New Telegraph gathered that the development may not be unconnected to controversies surrounding recruitment of Police Constables (rankand- file).

The PSC has been locked in a crisis with the Force Headquarters on whose mandate it to undertake recruitment exercise for Constable category. Recall that the commission had, last week, issued a statement restating its resolve not to abandon what it considered its mandate. It had said, among others, that: “The Commission wishes to state that its recruitment portal which opened on Monday 15th August, 2022 is still running with over 60,000 applications already received. “The portal will close on the 26th of September 2022. Interested Nigerians should continue to avail themselves of this opportunity to pursue a career in the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Commission has no intention to abdicate its constitutional mandate to recruit Nigerians into the Police Force. “The Plenary will also consider promotion examinations for Police Officers in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules and to ensure that merit is entrenched in the conduct of Police promotions. “The Commission will continue to work to improve the overall performance in the Nigeria Police and will also continue to provide the necessary platform for collaboration between the two Agencies of government.” Spokesperson for the Commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, while confirming Smith’s resignation, said his resignation was on health grounds and President Muhammadu Buhari had accepted it.Ani said: “Yes he resigned on his own on medical grounds and the President has accepted his resignation.’’

Ani noted that the Commission was yet to issue an official statement on Smith’s resignation. Smith, whose tenure is scheduled to end on July 2023, served the Commission for over four years. He was appointed as IGP in May 1999 and retired in March 2002 following a police strike. Ani said an official statement on his resignation will be issued on Thursday.

 

