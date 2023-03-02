Disquiet in Abuja after presidential election results’ declaration

T here was disquiet among Abuja residents after the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the winner of Saturday’s presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of yesterday.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate polled 8, 794, 726 votes to beat his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, who scored 6,984,520 votes, to the second place.

The Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi got 6,101,533 votes to come third followed by Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) with 1,496,687 votes. Some of the major streets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were empty, with commercial drivers receiving half of their former transport fares.

The popular Wuse Market at the heart of the city was half-empty yesterday. The traffic congestion usually witnessed along the roads leading to the market suddenly disappeared.

Schools that gave their students mid-term breaks last week for the election, and proposed to resume eieven ther on Monday or Tuesday this week, extended the holiday indefinitely.

Residents moved around with caution. There were fears of violent protests against the outcome of the election, especially after PDP and LP agents stormed out of the result collation centre in protest over alleged vote-rigging by the APC.

The parties demanded the cancellation of the election and a fresh one conducted within the window allowed by the Electoral Act. However, security in the territory is; however, light, except in and around the International Conference Centre (ICC), the venue for the results’ collation.

