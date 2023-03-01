2023 Elections News

Disquiet In Abuja After Presidential Election Results’ Declaration

There was disquiet in Abuja, the nation’s Federal Capital Territory after the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday.

He scored a total number of 8, 794, 726 votes to beat the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi who got 6, 984, 520 and 6, 101, 533 votes respectively. Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 1, 496, 687 votes to come fourth.

The outcome of the election seemed not to appeal to Abuja residents as nobody seemed to be excited about the result.

The streets were empty and commercial drivers were collecting half of the former transport fares.

The popular and ever-busy Wuse Market at the heart of the city, was half empty. Traffic congestion usually witnessed along the roads leading to the market suddenly disappeared.

Schools in the territory that declared a mid-term break last week for the election, and proposed to resume either Monday or Tuesday this week, extended the holidays indefinitely.

Residents move around with caution. There was fear of a possible outbreak of protest against the outcome of the election.

Agents leading political parties that contested the presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), led other political parties to boycott the collation process.

The parties are calling for the cancellation of the election and a fresh one conducted within the window allowed by the Electoral Act.

Security in the territory is however light, except in and around the International Conference Centre (ICC), the venue of the national collation centre for the presidential election results. Only accredited persons were allowed into the premises.

