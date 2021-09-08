Disquiet in Lagos APC over parallel LG congress

It’s a back and forth movement in the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a faction claimed that its parallel local government congress produced another set of leaders in the 20 council areas of the state. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Ordinarily, last weekend’s local government congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State ought to be a passing event that will lead to the next round of party functions- the state congress and national convention, but the reports of a parallel congress has changed the colouration of politics in the state chapter of the party.

The development has led to disagreements and a war of words between the mainstream APC leadership in the state, led by the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tunde Balogun, and a dissatisfied pro-APC group, Lagos4Lagos Movement.

The back and forth came to light after last Saturday’s nationwide exercise of the APC. While the Tunde Balogun-led Lagos APC said it was not aware of any parallel LG congress held in the state and that it conducted the authentic congress, the pro-APC group insisted that it held an equivalent exercise that produced local executives across the state.

The Lagos4Lagos Movement, led by Olajide Adediran, had earlier claimed that it held parallel ward congress across the 245 wards of the 20 local government areas of the state, last July.

The Movement, which alleged impunity, imposition and marginalisation in the party for its action, said it elected 27 LG executives and three national delegates for the party in the council. In Agege LGA, the group said it held its congress and 27 LG executives and three national delegates equally emerged, with Babatunde Odikunrin as Chairman, Ogunleye Babatunde as Vice Chairman, and 25 other executives.

The names of the three national delegates elected by the group were Sunday Ajayi, Kayode Opeifa, and Afolabi Rasheed. Speaking with journalists after the congress, Mr Ajayi, Vice Chairman, Apex Committee of the Lagos4 Lagos Group, said the group was returning the party to the people.

Also, in a statement by Adeleke Akeem, State Public Relations Officer, PRO, for Lagos4Lagos, he said: “In line with the mandate from the APC National Secretariat, members of the Lagos4Lagos Movement trooped out in all the 20 LGA in Lagos State to elect their officers in a hitch-free democratic man

ner. “Basking in the euphoria of the recently concluded APC Ward Congress, Lagos4Lagos movement maintained a sustained consolidation by electing officers who will take charge of the party activities in all the 20 LGA in Lagos State, devoid of any rancour. “The movement, with this current thrust has taken over the party structure in all the 20 LGAs of Lagos State.

“In the same vein, on Friday, members of the Lagos4Lagos movement were ecstatic and upbeat as their executives were inaugurated across the 245 wards in Lagos State.

“This has undoubtedly reaffirmed our formidable reach and capacity. It also laid to rest the undeniable fact that the party administration, even at the grassroots level is dominated by members of the Lagos4Lagos movement.”

But in a reaction to the exercise on Saturday, APC caretaker Publicity Secretary, Mr Seye Oladejo, told the New Telegraph that the Balogun-led executive alongside the congress committee from the APC in Abuja, conducted the only local government congress in the state and it was peaceful.

While describing the claims by the Lagos4Lagos Movement that it produced its local government executive, Oladejo said all genuine members of the party adhered to the regulations of the party on the consensus option in the state.

“Only one local government congress took place and it was conducted by the local government election committee deployed by the National Caretaker of the party. There was no violence and it was by consensus. The next thing is the state congress of the party. “

On the parallel congress, he said, “What they had was just election of member of an association not for our political party. There was only one congress in Lagos and it was conducted by the national committee.

“Which committee supervised their congress? Was it supervised by INEC or security agencies?

You cant stop freedom of association as enshrined in the constitution. The party is one and united in Lagos.” As it stands, the disagreement is not limited to Lagos APC , but how the national body will resolve it before the party’s national convention is left to be seen.

