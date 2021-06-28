News

..disquiet in PDP over Zamfara gov's rumoured defection

There was disquiet in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the rumoured defection of Zamafara State governor, Bello Matawalle from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

Matawalle will be the third PDP governor to leave the party after that of Ebonyi and Cross River States, Dave Umahi and Ben Ayade, respectively. Matawalle’s defection has been on the news since last year, but it appeared that he has made up his mind to leave the PDP, for what political analysts described as “political survival strategy.”

 

Zamafara has been a APC state. Mattawalle became governor by default, the nullification of APC primaries by the Supreme Court, which said the party that came second should be declared winner of the governorship election.

 

Political analysts had argued that “there no way Mattawalle can win a reelection if he remains in PDP, because power brokers in the state are in APC.”

 

They made reference to the former governor, Mahmud Shinkafi who was elected on the platform of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) but defected to PDP. “He lost re-election even when PDP was in power.

 

What magic do you think Mattawalle can perform to win re-election in 2023 if he remains in PDP?” they asked. Mattawalle’s defection, which many believe will be on Tuesday this week, appeared to be a fiat accomplis.

 

His political soulmate, Sani Shinkafi of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), has resigned from the party.

