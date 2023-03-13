Disquiet over 25% Abuja votes for presidential candidates

Does Section 134 of the Constitution imposes an additional duty on a presidential candidate to obtain at least 25 per cent of total votes cast in the FCT before he or she can be declared winner of the presidential election by INEC? Lawyers say yes, no. TUNDE OYESINA reports

Some senior lawyers have expressed divergent views on the need for a presidential candidate to gather 25 per cent of the total votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) before he or she can be declared winner of the presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The lawyers spoke at the weekend on the heels of the outcome of the presidential election held on February 25, 2023, wherein the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner. Tinubu defeated 17 other candidates who took part in the election. He scored a total of 8,794,726 votes, the highest of all the candidates, thus meeting the first constitutional requirement to be declared the winner. He also scored over 25 per cent of the votes cast in 30 states, more than the 24 states constitutionally required. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the final results said Atiku Abubakar of the PDP came second in the election. Atiku polled a total of 6,984,520 votes in the election. Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third in the election with a total of 6,101,533 votes, while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP came fourth with 1,496,687 votes. In the breakdown, Tinubu won the election in Rivers, Borno, Jigawa, Zamfara, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo and Ogun states. Atiku won in Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Gombe, Yobe, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba states. He also won in Osun, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states. Obi won in Edo, Cross River, Delta, Lagos, FCT, Plateau, Imo, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Anambra, Abia and Enugu states. However, Kwankwaso only won in Kano State.

Ambiguity in constitutional provisions

Meanwhile, a major controversy had arisen before the presidential election when a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), wrote INEC seeking clarification of its position on the true meaning of Section 134 (2) of the Constitution. INEC however ignored the germane question. But on the eve of the election, a former Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Mike Igini, appeared on a national TV to deepen the ambiguity. In his submissions, Igini stated that Section 134 imposes an additional duty on every presidential candidate to obtain at least 25 per cent of the total votes cast in the FCT before he can be deemed duly elected. For clarity, Section 134 (2) says: “A candidate for an election to the office of president shall be deemed to have been duly elected where there being more than two candidates for the election; he has the highest number of votes cast at the election; and he has not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election in each of at least two-thirds of all the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja”. The question INEC avoided before the election had arisen. Perhaps, INEC assumed that every literate fellow would understand that Abuja had the status of a state and that the provisions would be read in the light that the spread requirement would mean 25 per cent of votes cast in 24 plus Abuja, in 25 states. INEC still did not make any clarification when Igini went on air to complicate things and confused the public.

Post-election controversy

Following the conduct of the presidential election, controversy arose after INEC announced the results for Abuja and it was the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi, who acquired 25 per cent of votes cast in Abuja. On his part, Tinubu got the highest votes countrywide and met the 25 per cent requirement in over 24 states, but excluding FCT. Without a glance at Section 134, INEC declared Tinubu the winner. Anyone who watched how INEC casually ignored the Abuja 25 per cent controversy would think Mike Igini was never a principal officer in the institution. It then followed that If 25 per cent minimum requirement for Abuja is mandatory, then a candidate can win all the votes in the entire country, and not be president because Abuja residents dislike his face and wouldn’t give him 25 per cent of their votes. A school of thought had opined that demanding that a candidate must score 25 per cent of votes in 24 states to be duly elected, the constitution’s drafters must have intended that two-thirds of states in the country recommend or approve the candidate. It was added that if 25 per cent is the threshold the drafters used to represent approval in each state, it means once approved or recommended, the candidate is considered widely acceptable and can be president once he gets the majority votes. “That mandate, however, is for the administration of the Federal Government and not for the day-today running of Abuja. “To administer Abuja, the writers of the constitution must have intended that a president seeks and obtains the approval or recommendation of Abuja residents. That is why the ‘AND’ in Section 134 (2) must be read literally because its meaning isn’t absurd. 25 per cent is a recommendation. “Abuja residents must recommend who amongst the presidential candidates they can trust to oversee the territory. Mathematically, they can recommend a maximum of four. “So a mandatory requirement of 25 per cent of the votes cast in Abuja for all presidents, rather than render Section 134(2) absurd, cures a democratic deficit”, the school of thought added.

Lawyers position

Giving his legal opinion on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Jibrin Okutepa, said:”For me the language of Section 134 of the Constitution is plain and unambiguous that it does not needs political colouration. It is a plain constitutional requirements put in place by our law makers before the 25th February 2023 election. “I believe the candidates who aspired to be president of Nigeria read this section of the Constitution before picking the forms of their parties.

Therefore, the Sec-tion was not put in place to target any of them. It was what we the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have agreed to give to ourselves. It was the question set for candidates that want to lead us. It is a fundamental constitutional requirement”. Speaking further, Okutepa quoted Section 134 of the Constitution, which reads: (1) A candidate for an election to the office of President shall be deemed to have be been duly elected, where, there being only two candidates for the election (a) He has the majority of votes cast at the election; and (b) He has not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election in each of at least two-thirds of all the States in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. (2) A candidate for an election to the office of President shall be deemed to have been duly elected where, there being more than two candidates for the election (a) He has the highest number of votes cast at the election; and (b) He has not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election in each of at least two-thirds of all the States in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. (3) In a default of a candidate duly elected in accordance with subsection (2) of this section their shall be a second election in accordance with subsection (4) of this section at which the only candidate shall be – (a) the candidate who scored the highest number of votes at any election held in accordance with the said subsection (2) of this section; and (b) one among the remaining candidates who has a majority of votes in the highest number of States, so however that where there are more than one candidate with majority of votes in the highest number of States, the candidate among them with the highest total of votes cast at the election shall be the second candidate for the election. (4) In default of a candidate duly elected under the foregoing subsections, the Independent National Electoral Commission shall within seven days of the result of the election held under the said subsections, arrange for an election between the two candidates and a candidate at such election shall be deemed elected to the office of President if – (a) he has a majority of votes cast at the election; and (b) he has not less than onequarter of the votes cast at the election in each of at least twothirds of all the States in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja (5) In default of a candidate duly elected under subsection (4) of this section, the Independent National Electoral Commission shall, within seven days of the result of the election held under the aforesaid subsection (4), arrange for another election between the two candidates to which the subsection relates and a candidate at such election shall be deemed to have been duly elected to the office of President, if he has a majority of the votes cast at the election.”

The silk stated further that his understanding of the plain language of the constitution is that for any candidate to be declared winner of the presidential election in which more than two candidates are contesting, such a candidate must have the highest number of votes cast at the election; and he has not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election in each of at least two-thirds of all the States in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He therefore implied that any candidate who cannot score onequarter of the votes cast in FCT and one-quarter of the votes cast in each of at least two-thirds of all the States in the Federation cannot be declared President of Nigeria. “Section 1 of the Constitution says the Constitution is Supreme. This Supreme constitutional requirement cannot be bent on the altar of political convenience or the easy convenience of doing things in Nigeria. “I agree with Mr. Mike Igini, former INEC Resident Commissioner when he postulated on National TV in an interview before the election that FCT is a compulsory question that a candidate must pass.

Those who inserted that provision did not intend to allow a presidential candidate who did not win Abuja to be declared President. “A candidate who did not win FCT as required by the Constitution cannot be declared elected president”, Okutepa added. Speaking in the same vein, a constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Prof. Mike Ozekhome (SAN), submitted that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should not have been declared the winner of the presidential election because he did not score 25 per cent in the Federal Capital Territory, even though he had the highest votes and scored 25 per cent in 24 states across the country. Ozekhome noted that a candidate needs to win at least 25 per cent of votes in 24 states and 25 per cent in the FCT before he can be declared the winner of the presidential election. Also quoting Section 132 and 134 of the 1999 Constitution, the silk emphasized the need for plurality of votes in both the states and the FCT, saying these are issues that will be thrashed out at the Election Petition Tribunal.

“The elections were therefore not fair, it was not transparent, it was not genuine, it was not credible. As for the emerged presidentelect, he’s going to carry a very strong heavy burden of legitimacy and lack of it on his neck like an albatross. It doesn’t require even demonstration or protest on the street to drive home this point. The issue is a moral burden on him*, Ozekhome said. However, in his contrary views, a law teacher, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN) said a candidate doesn’t need to score 25 per cent of votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory to emerge winner of the presidential election.

He explained that winning the FCT was not a requirement to emerge as Nigeria’s president. Osipitan, while also quoting Section 134 (2) of the Constitution noted that, “A candidate for an election to the office of President shall be deemed to have been duly elected where, there being more than two candidates for the election- (a) he has the highest number of votes cast at the election; and (b) he has not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election each of at least two-thirds of all the states in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Section 134 of the 1999 Constitution has suddenly occupied the centre stage in the decision on who should be declared as the winner of the presidential election. The pith of the controversy is whether in determining the required spread of two-thirds of the states of the Federation the FCT is to be included or excluded.

“It is being contested that a candidate who, for example, scores at least 25 per cent of votes cast in 25 or more states of the federation and has the highest number of votes must still score not less than 25 per cent of the votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory. “I am of the opinion that the FCT is part of the two-third spread contemplated in Section 134 of the Constitution.

The word which appears immediately after the word federation and before the Federal Capital Territory co-joins FCT with the states to make FCT part of the two-third spread. “Had the word featured immediately after the word and in the section, the argument of proponents of separate treatment of FCT may have been stronger. It seems to me that proponents of separate treatment of FCT are interpreting Section 134 of the Constitution in isolation of other relevant provisions of the same constitution.

“The Federal Capital Territory is like a state but definitely not a state, but the federal capital. It is not the capital of any state the way Ikeja served as the capital of Lagos State when Lagos was the nation’s capital. “FCT has no state or deputy state governor. The executive powers of FCT vest in Mr President. FCT also has no separate legislative body.

The National Assembly legislates for FCT. FCT is also not one of the 36 states of the federation listed in section 3(1) of the 1999 constitution”. Supporting the view of Osipitan, another professor of law, Itse Sagay (SAN) said a presidential candidate does not necessarily need to secure 25 per cent of the votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be declared the winner. He added that so long as the candidate meets the threshold of 25 per cent in 25 states, he can be declared the winner even if Abuja is not inclusive. Sagay said: “The constitutional provisions does not mean that a candidate who did not score 25 per cent in Abuja cannot be declared the winner. “As long as you score in onequarter of the votes in at least 25 states, and for these purposes, FCT is treated as a state, you can be declared a winner”.

