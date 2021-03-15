Disquiet over Ibori’s £4.2m recovered loot

£4.2m Ibori loot: Falana, Ozekhome, Layonu, others protest FG’s plans

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have kicked against the Federal Government’s planned deployment of the recovered £4.2million looted by a former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, to service some ongoing road projects across the country

“The £4.2million does not belong to the Federal Government. The money confiscated from Governor James Ibori in the United Kingdom and recovered by the Federal Government has to be remitted to the account of the Delta State Government,” one said.

Another said: “It is legally wrong for the Federal Government to take over the £4.2 million. There is no legal justification for the decision of the Federal government to appropriate the money. The money should be returned to where James Ibori got it from, most likely Delta State under the principle of restitution.”

The above were part of comments by some senior lawyers while expressing their disapproval of plans by the Federal Government to appropriate the recovered £4.2million (about N2.2 billion) looted by a former Governor of Delta State,

James Ibori, to service the Second Niger Bridge, Abuja–Kano expressway and the Lagos–Ibadan expressway. Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice,

Abubakar Malami (SAN), revealed the plan by the Federal Government while speaking on Tuesday last week in Abuja at the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigeria and the government of the UK regarding the return and management of stolen assets recovered from Ibori and associates. The MoU was executed by both governments in 2016.

The AGF while lauding the UK government over its sincerity of purpose also disclosed that the Nigerian Government had all along provided the required mutual assistance and backup to the British authorities while the prosecution of James Ibori lasted in London.

He said: “We are rightfully taking benefit of that cooperation. I cannot but observe that what we are witnessing today is a glaring manifestation of the age-long national ties between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

“We are at the threshold of another major milestone in our determined quest as a nation to attain full recovery of all looted assets, prevent abuse of recovered assets and also to ensure optimal utilization of such recovered assets for the benefit of our deserving citizens.

“Both the Nigerian and British governments remain committed to all affirmative actions to combat corruption/ illicit financial flows, ensure that looters do not find comfort or save haven in our territories and also to guarantee that the forfeited or recovered proceeds of corruption are deployed to the benefit of the masses.

“Hence, in consonance with existing framework or model engaged in the management of previous recoveries, the Federal Executive Council under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the instant repatriated funds should be deployed towards the completion of the following legacy projects: the Second Niger Bridge,

Abuja–Kano expressway and the Lagos– Ibadan expressway under the coordination of the Nigeria Social Investment Authority (NSIA) to ensure integrity of the process while a reputable civil society organization (CSO) has been engaged to monitor/supervise the expenditure of the recovered funds on the execution of these critical projects which are evenly spread across the country.

“We have established, as a government, a reputation of transparency and accountability of utilization of recovered assets as a nation. These assets will in no way be different in terms of application.”

Delta, Reps kick The Delta State Government as well as lawmakers at the House of Representatives have in the meantime rejected Federal Government’s plan of using the recovered fund on road projects.

In their comments on the issue, Delta State Information Commissioner, Charles Aniagwu and Governor Okowa’s Chief Press Secretary, Olise Ifeajika, condemned FG’s action, describing it as the height of wickedness.

Aniagwu said: “Why should Delta State money be used in building Lagos- Ibadan Expressway or Abuja-Kano rail? Is the Federal Government saying it doesn’t know the origin of the money?

The money belongs to Delta State. We would have understood if the Federal Government had said it wants to receive 20 percent, but to take all the money is wrong.” On his part, Ifeajika berated the Federal Government for taking the decision without consulting Delta State.

He said: “Federal Government has no business handling the money or spending it for any projects whatsoever without consulting the state, because the money is for the state. Even, the project they are talking about is not in Delta. “The N2.2 billion to be refunded by UK government belongs to Delta State and so it should be transferred to the state as soon as possible.

We want the money, it is for the state, Ibori was never a Federal Minister, but the governor of Delta State.” In a similar vein, the House of Representatives has asked the Federal Government to halt all actions regarding spending of the recovered fund pending the conclusion of all enquiries on the matter.

The Green Chambers had equally requested both the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Attorney-General of Federation to furnish it with all particulars relating to the recovered money. The House had consequently mandated its Committee on Finance, Justice and Loans and Recovered Funds to investigate the matter and report back within two weeks.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and other members from Delta State.

The co-sponsors of the motion are Hon. Victor Nwokolo, Hon. Nicholas Motu, Hon. Leo Ogor, Hon. Ossai Ossai, Hon. Julius Pondi, Hon. Ben Rollands Igbakpa, Hon. Hon. Efe Afe, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi and Hon. Francis E. Waive.

Presenting the motion, Elumelu noted with dismay that the recovered fund is being transferred to the coffers of the Federal Government for appropriation without recourse to the Delta State Government.

He further argued that the funds belong to the people of Delta State and as such, ought to be refunded to the coffers of the Delta State Government for developmental purposes.

Elumelu submitted that unless the process of disbursement was halted and the Federal Government hindered from further dealing with the said fund, the recovered loot may not be accounted for and or have any direct bearing or benefit to the people of Delta State who are being deprived of the fund in terms of infrastructures or people-oriented projects.

He said: “Further aware that assets seized by EFCC from states were returned to such states, especially Bayelsa and Abia States.

Worried that if the Federal Government is allowed to appropriate the funds without recourse to the Delta State Government, the people of Delta State will be deprived of their legitimate resources to improve on the economy of the state as well as provide the requisite infrastructural development for their benefit.

“Further worried that from all indications and information to Delta State indicates that the actual money is £6.2 million and Federal Government should ensure that the total of £6.2 million is credited not £4.2 million as stated.”

Lawyers speak Amidst call by the House of Representatives on the Federal Government to stay all actions regarding appropriation of the recovered loot, some senior lawyers are also pushing for the return of the fund to Delta State Government.

The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend said it was legally wrong for the Federal Government to take over the money. Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, said the Federal Government lacked the power to unilaterally appropriate the fund.

He said: “The Federal Government does not have the power to appropriate the said £4.2million for the stated purposes or for any purpose howsoever. That certainly amounts to misappropriation.

“The reason is simple: Any income or sums that come to Nigeria from any source whatsoever and howsoever, must be paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federal Government of Nigeria under Section 162 of the 1999 Constitution. “It is from this fund that money is shared for the three tiers of government- Federal, State and Local Governments.

Even at this, such monies must first be appropriated by an Act of the National Assembly in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

Anything outside this, such as what is being contemplated by the Federal Government without recourse to the Constitution is arbitrary, illegal, wrongful, unlawful, unconstitutional, unconscionable, null, void and of no effect whatsoever. It does not matter the nobility or utilitarianism the purpose for which it was illegally (mis) appropriated.”

Dr. Biodun Layonu (SAN) also urged the Federal Government to return the money to Delta State Government. “I can’t recall what became of the suit by Delta State Government against the Federal Government over the Ibori loot.

I still think it will be unfair if any recovery is not ultimately credited to Delta perhaps to reduce any foreign debt owed by the state for which the Federal Government has provided a sovereign guarantee,”

Layonu said. Another silk, Mr. Femi Falana, also faulted Federal Government’s plan to deploy the fund on road projects.

He said: “The loot recovered from convicted ex-Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, belongs to the state and not the Federal Government. The £4.2 million does not belong to the Federal Government.

“The money confiscated from Governor Joshua Dariye in the United Kingdom was recovered by the Federal Government, repatriated to Nigeria and returned to the Plateau State Government.

The money confiscated from Governor Diepreye Alamieyesigha in the United Kingdom was recovered by the Federal Government, repatriated to Nigeria and remitted to the account of Bayelsa State Government. “Since what is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander, the sum of £4.2 million confiscated from Governor James Ibori in the United Kingdom and recovered by the Federal Government has to be remitted to the account of the Delta State Government.

“The memorandum of understanding signed by the representatives of the British Government and the Federal Government cannot supersede the Constitution which has prohibited any form of discrimination in the country.

“In other words, by virtue of Section 42 of the Constitution, the governments and people of Plateau, Bayelsa and Delta States are entitled to equal rights and opportunities. “Interestingly, some concerned citizens of Delta State have decided to join issues with the Federal Government.

Otherwise, another sum of $20 million which will soon be recovered and repatriated from the confiscated fund will also be claimed by the Federal Government on a very shaky legal ground”. Mr. Olalekan Ojo (SAN) also questioned the rationale behind Federal Government’s action.

“On the Ibori loot, it is legally wrong for the Federal Government to take over the £4.2 million. There is no legal justification for the decision of the Federal Government to appropriate the money.

The money should be returned to where James Ibori got it from, most likely Delta State under the principle of restitution. The United Kingdom Court did not forfeit the money to the Federal government,” Ojo said. A Lagos-based lawyer,

Chukwudi Enebeli, was also opposed to the Federal Government’s plan to spend the money on ongoing road projects. He opined that that the appropriate recipients of the sum are the people from which it was stolen, Delta State natives, notwithstanding a claim by a Delta State official that the money was not missing from the state’s coffers.

He said: “The starting point in analysing this issue would be to identify the owner of the money stolen and siphoned by the ex-governor. Indeed, it is the owner of the stolen money that is the victim of the theft and is entitled to the repatriated funds.

“Another way to view the issue is to answer the question. Had the ex-governor not embezzled, stolen or siphoned the money, who would have taken benefit of the money? Certainly, the money would have been available to the benefit of the people of Delta State exclusively.

“The victims of Ibori’s fraud were for all intents and purpose the Delta State Government and its citizens. The stolen money belonged exclusively to the people of Delta State; it is they who were affected by the act of the ex-Governor of Delta State. “Delta State Government being the trustee of the state’s residents is entitled to the funds to hold same in trust for the people of Delta State.

This point is made more poignant against the backdrop of the fact that the ex-governor has never served in any federal capacity. “The natural justice of the case requires that the people of Delta State be afforded exclusive access to the money by forwarding same to the Delta State Government immediately.

“I advised the Delta State Government to approach the Supreme Court in furtherance of its rights under Section 232 (1) of the Constitution, should the Federal Government fail to transfer the money to the state.

“The earlier the Delta State Government acts, the better because it has also been reported that the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation had stated that over £100 million allegedly stolen by the ex-governor is still being expected.”

Mr. Ige Asemudara also believed that the fund should be returned to Delta State from where it was allegedly stolen. Asemudara said: “On this recovered Ibori loot, it is unfortunate that the Federal Government is currently being led by a set of dishonest politicians who cloak their dishonesty with the fabrics of law and diplomacy which do not support them anyway.

“If the money was stolen from Delta State, it is only natural and commonsensical that it should be refunded to Delta State. It is a lost but found asset which should go to the owner. Every other argument to the contrary is fraudulent and worse than what Ibori did. Ibori stole covertly, they want to steal overtly. It is scandalous.

Delta State also cries for infrastructures. The Attorney-General of Delta State should approach the court if the Federal Government insists on taken the money.”

