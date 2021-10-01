Disquiet over siting- of Ekiti LCDA headquarters

Ekiti State Government recently created additional 19 Local Councils Development Areas (LCDAs) to the existing 16 local governments in the state. The government said the objective of the decision is for development purposes and to bring government nearer to the people. But the LCDA creation has generated a lot of controversies and resentment as some communities are aggrieved and expressing dissatisfaction over the location of the headquarters.

Complaints from these communities vary while some protested against relocation of the headquarters from their community to another, some decried what they described as degradation to their town for placing them under lower community over LCDA creation.

The State House of Assembly had on August 4 approved the law for the creation of Local Council Development Authority (LCDAs), which was later assented to by Governor Kayode Fayemi. The aggrieved communities in an attempt to drive home their demands had come up with series of petitions, letters and protests expressing dissatisfaction over the sighting of the headquarters of the LCDAs. Among the protesting communities is Ilasa-Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government where the people vehemently rejected the outcome of the LCDA.

The Ilasa-Ekiti people alleged that government in its action has allowed political manipulation and favouritism to downplay the democratic objective of LCDA creation by relocating the headquarters from their community to Isaya Ekiti. The petition was written by the community dated August 5, 2021, to the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi and dated August 5, 2021 under the aegis of Ilasa Development Union (IDU) said that there was nothing to celebrate in the creation of Ekiti South East LCDA. The letter was signed by Mr Tajudeen Olutope Ahmed, (Esq) and Adebayo, Bode Thomas, the National President and National Secretary the IDU respectively.

They claimed that Ilasa–Ekiti is the most suitable for headquarters of the newly created Ekiti South East LCDA, “rather than giving an amorphous and non– existence name as the headquarters of the LCDA. For us, this is politics taken too far!” The IDU maintained that the committee set up to look into the viability of the LCDAs clearly recommended the headquarter of Ekiti South East LCDA to be at Ilasa Ekiti: “We gathered that the recommendation was truncated by the powers that be as a way of favouring the interests of “certain powerful and influential politicians” from some of the other component towns.

The community also lamented that the so-called Ekiti South East Local Council Development Area is unnecessarily congested, while the old Ekiti East Local Government is now left with Omuo Ekiti town alone (since Isinbode Ekiti has joined Ayedire LCDA where it rightfully belongs), “Ekiti South East LCDA is parading nine (09) independent communities as members.” Barely 48 hours after the Ilasa-Ekiti people protested, people of Ijero-Ekiti, Ijero Local Government Area of the State also followed suit on 8th of August 2021 at the heavy downpour as residents of the Community trooped out in large numbers to protest against the State Government for rejecting the creation of Ijero Municipal Local Council Development Authority (MLCDA) for the town. As early as 7 a.m. Ijero Ekiti became tensed as protesters flaunted placards of various inscriptions and marched around the town, to showcase their resentment about the inability of the government to create Ijero Municipal LCDA.

The fumed angry protesters alleged marginalization considering the community is one of the oldest local governments in the state. One of the leaders and proponents of Ijero Municipal Agenda, Mr. Ayo Awe, who addressed the protesters, declared that the agitation was propelled in view of the fact that the state government created Irewolede and Irede LCDAs with the headquarters at Iloro and Ipoti-Ekiti respectively and still went ahead to establish an administrative centre at Ikoro-Ekiti under the Ijero Local Government.

Awe said it was repugnant and unresponsive for the state government to have turned down agitation for the establishment of Ijero Municipal LCDA with four wards, when lesser and smaller towns were given such privileges. Another convener of the group, Mr Femi Alufa, said the creation of two LCDAs and an administrative centre from the existing Ijero Ekiti Local Government without LCDA for the town has weakened and abraded the town’s influence in the council that was hitherto named after it. Alufa added: “What we want in Ijero- Ekiti is an autonomous LCDA with the name Ijero Municipal LCDA.

Turning down the offer further attested to the age-long marginalization being suffered by our people” Other stakeholders under the umbrellas of Ijero Development Association (IDA), Concerned Youths of Ijero- Ekiti, Federation of Ijero Student’s Union (FISU), Ijero Road Transport Union and the Market Men and Women Association also participated in the protest.

A replica also ensued when the people of Ayede Ekiti in Oye Local government Area of Ekiti State also took it up with Governor Fayemi over the location of Ifesowapo LCDA in his Isan Ekiti country home instead of the town with better historical and economic backgrounds. Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti the President, Ayede Ekiti Progressives Union (APU) Dr Ayo Ajayi, said the governor has used his position to downgrade the town by citing the LCDA headquarters in his Isan Ekiti home town without considering Ayede Ekiti. Ajayi appealed to Fayemi to reconsider his position and create a new LCDA for Ayede Ekiti.

He, however, stated that the town was not in any way asking for the removal of the one already sited at Isan Ekiti, but insisted that the government should create another LCDA and place Ayede as the headquarter, he also urged the governor to pacify the has to be fair to the aggrieved, neighbouring town. Reeling out the reasons why Ayede Ekiti was better qualified as LCDA headquarters, Ajayi said the town was headquarters of Ayede district as far back as 1936, which had other components towns like Ijelu, Iyemero, Omo Odo, Ipao Ekiti, Itapaji, Oke Ako, Irele under it. When asked whether the town would resort to litigation if the demand is not met, Ajayi said: “We won’t take the government to court. We are not going to protest, carry placards or fight, but we will continue to persuade the governor to accede to our request.

We are friends and we will remain that forever.” Another prominent indigene of the town Chief Kayode Adetifa, the former Chairman of Oye Local Government under Niyi Adebayo-led government revealed that in the 1963 census, Isan Ekiti had a population of 4,491, while Ayede had 13,363, which he said gave it a better prospect to be considered for development. “When Governors Adebayo and Ayode Fayose were elected in 1999 and 2003, they didn’t relocate the headquarters of Irepodun/ Ifelodun to their towns. But this time, Governor Fayemi used his position to underrate Ayede Ekiti.

We are not going to serve under Isan Ekiti. We will prefer to stand alone. Governor Fayemi has not been fair to us, enough is enough. “Putting Ayede under Isan is an abomination. Ayede had had one and a half wards since 1989 when Oye Local Government was created when Isan, Ilafon and Ilemeso are still sharing awards. But today, we have two wards.”

The state government, while responding to grievances from the various communities dispelled the allegations that the governor was nepotic with the choice of Isan as headquarter, added that the processes leading to the creation of the LCDAs were fair, transparent and justifiable.

The government spoke through the state Commissioner for Information and Value orientation, Hon. Akin Omole, said: “The process was fair and credible. Governor Fayemi did it to improve development at the grassroots. So, I appeal to Ayede Ekiti people to write formally to the government and make their grievances known. “This is a democracy, constructive engagement with the government can resolve so many issues and I advise that they engage the government on this issue,” he said.

