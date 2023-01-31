Disquiet over UNICEF’s verdict on Nigeria’s education

CHALLENGE

A damning verdict by UNICEF that over 75 per cent of Nigerian children cannot read, write and solve basic mathematical problems is raising concern among stakeholders. BABATOPE OKEOWO writes

Stakeholders: There’s need for curriculum overhaul

Parents: Govt should train, retrain teachers, improve school facilities

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s International World Education Day, there is a startling revelation about the continued and aggravated poor literacy and numeracy ability of the Nigerian children. The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) gave a damning verdict of inability of over 75 per cent of Nigerian teenagers/children between four to 14 years old to read, write and solve basic mathematics problems.

This verdict was coming as countries across the world, last Tuesday, celebrated the International Day of Education, a day set aside by the resolution of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly to celebrate the role of education in bringing global peace and sustainable development. Appraising the verdict, critical stakeholders in the nation’s education project, especially parents have expressed displeasure and raised concern over the damning report, describing it as unacceptable and that measures should be put in place to reverse the trend.

The verdict

The Nigeria Representative of UNICEF, Ms Cristian Munduate, who gave the verdict in a statement to celebrate the Day, said for children to be able to read to learn, they must be able to learn to read in the first three years of schooling. She, therefore, joined the global call to “invest in people, prioritise education,” and urged Nigeria to deliver on the commitments by President Muhammadu Buhari at the UN Secretary General’s Transforming Education Summit in September 2022, to end the global learning crisis. In the statement, titled: “Invest in Education, Invest in Nigerian Children,” Munduate expressed UNICEF’s support for the government of Nigeria’s commitment to transform education and to prevent the loss of hard-fought gains in getting children into school, particularly poor, rural children and girls and ensuring that they remain in school, complete their educationandachievetotheirfullpotential.

She said UNICEF, together with its partners, would continue to support federal and state governments to reduce the number of out-of-school children by providing safe, secure and violence-free learning environments both in formal and non-formal settings, engaging communities on the importance of education and providing cash transfers to households and to schools.

As part of efforts to reverse the trend, Munduate spoke of commitment of UNICEF and its partners to improve learning outcome by expanding access to quality Early Childhood Education, scaling foundational literacy and numeracy programmes, as well as offering digital skills, and life and employability skills to adolescents to enable the school to work transition, increase domestic spending on education to meet the 20 per cent global benchmark by 2030 and to address the infrastructure and teaching backlog that are affecting all children’s access to inclusive and quality education. She said: “As Nigeria’s presidential election draws near, on behalf of UNICEF and the children in Nigeria, I call on all presidential candidates to include investments in education as a top priority in their manifestos.”

Intervention

But, the Chairman of Ondo State Universal Education Board (SUBEB), Victor Olabimtan, in his remarks during the International World Education Day celebration, called on all stakeholders to join hands with the federal and state government to be able to achieve the lofty vision of Education for All. Consequently, he said all over the world, education has been seen as the most important weapon to fight illiteracy, ignorance, tribalism, nepotism, corruption and all other socio-political ills that are too numerous to mention.

While describing education as the bedrock of civilisation and development, he stated that without sound and qualitative education, there cannot be semblance of peaceful co-existence, meaningful socio-political growth and development of human race. Olabimtan, however, drew a parallel line between illiteracy and literacy, saying that the major difference between the two is ability to apply logical reasoning in whatever enterprise one engages in, even as he further noted that education as a right, a public good and a public responsibility.

In an effort by the state government to improve education delivery, he recalled how Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) prioritised development in the sector by investing public funds especially in the basic education. According him, no fewer than 1,200 teachers s at the end of last year, were recruited to fill existing critical vacancies in public primary schools apart from construction, reconstruction, renovation of school buildings, provision of furniture for teachers and pupils, as well boreholes and other necessities to make teaching and learning morefriendly and effective.

“Without inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong opportunities for all, countries will not succeed in achieving gender equality and breaking the cycle of poverty that is leaving millions of children, youth and adults behind,” he added. To this end, he noted that despite the depleting state resources, Governor Akeredolu in 2016 on assumption of office, paid all outstanding counterpart funds of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) grant, which enabled the state to re-engineer the basic education sector in terms of improved pupils’ enrolment thereby reducing the figure of out-of-school children in the state and enhanced performance of students in both internal and external examinations.

Reaction

Prior totheUNICEFreport, criticism haspersistentlytrailedthestandardand quality of the nation’s education sector, especially in view of quality control, content delivery and most especially the dysfunctional curriculum, which stakeholders insisted could not fasttrack the developmental drive and the delivery of teaching-learning content.

Describing UNICEF’s verdict as repulsive, stakeholders expressed displeasure about the dwindling fortuneof educationinthecountryand blamed it on several factors such as the addiction of children to social media, lossof value, qualityof teachers, dearth of facilities, decayed infrastructure, shortage of quality teachers, poor learning environment in which pupils learn under sheds and trees in some parts of the country confronting the school system.

Curiously, the Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) once said that the first problem with each curriculum taught in Nigerian schools today at all levels is that they are largely out-dated. He wondered that despite several attempts at curriculum reforms at all levels, none of these had been successful in lifting the education fortunes of the country, saying the desire for change in the educational curriculum is not primarily a function of how old the curriculum has lasted, but how fast the society and its needs are changing especially in response to the matrix of internal and global competitiveness in this information age and changing world.

“While it was desirable to reform the colonial curriculum as the country progressed, the ones that replaced them have not been as successful as that of the colonial system partly because they were not designed to be in touch with current realities of the Nigerian society,” he stated. While calling for constant review of the school curriculum in the country, the legal luminary said that only a constant review of the curriculum could guarantee functional education of the students. “A careful examination of the educational curriculum in Nigeria at all levels willreveal that much emphasis is still placed on the doctrinal and philosophical bases of the subjects studied by the students. There is very little or no emphasis on application skillsthatensurethatwhatastudent learns remains relevant in his life after school.

“It is not enough to have a curriculum that is in touch with developmental realities of a country or even the global world. A fundamental issue here is that the curriculum must contain practical skills that guarantee self-reliance by those who studied subjects,” he noted.

Anothercriticalfactorthatcould be linked to the children’s poor reading ability, according to Mr Oluwole Niyi, a lawyer, is the low budgetaryallocation to educationby both federal and state government, whichheregrettedhasshutthedoor againstthegrowth and development of the sector.

“If we take a cursory look at the budget to education at all levels, what we will realise is that this cannot take the school system and overall development of the country nowhere,” he stressed. With inadequate funding of the sector, he noted that there cannot be quality teaching and learning, as this will dovetail to shortage of quality teachers, provision of functional school facilities, and other shortcomings facing the system. Giventhepoorteaching-learning environment, and lack of quality teachers in most schools, especially in schools in the Northern part of the country, Oluwole statedthathow do we expect the pupils to acquire qualitativeeducationthatwillequip them to read, write and able to solve basic mathematics problems.

For2023, theFederalGovernment allocated N1.79trillion, representing about 8.8 per cent of the total N21.83 trillion to education, a far cry from the UNESCO benchmark, which has been widely criticised by stakeholders, who insisted that this allocated like the previous sectoral budgets would continue to undermine the learning skill of the students and pupils.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the Committee of Vice- Chancellors in Nigeria (CVCN), Yakubu Ochefu, once called for the review of the curriculum as a necessary index to transform the nation’s education system. Buttressing this position, a teacher in a Lagos school, said to reverse the trend there is the urgent need by the concerned authorities to address the high number of out-of-school children, teacher-student ratio, teaching and learning infrastructure, poor school environment, training and retraining of teachers, and total evaluation of our school system.

Again, a parent, Mrs Folasade Oriola, on her part, wondered how some parents stay on social media for several hours daily only to leave their children’s early education to house-helps, who are illiterate. She blamed parents for allowing their underage children access to phones, thereby preventing them from their school activities, including doing their homework after school hours; talk less of having time to monitor their school work. Also, Mr Bisi Olorunsola, a civil servant, expressed worry about how some children from the north arefloodingthestreetsof Akure, the OndoStatecapital, withoutplansby the parents to send them to school, sayingsuchchildrenwouldnothave access to basic education with its attendance problems in the future. Another parent, Mr Bisi Olomi, who spoke to New Telegraph, bemoaned the quality of teachers being produced in recent times, saying this called for concern, even as he advised the government to train and retrain teachers who are teaching in both public and private schools across the country.

While attributing poor teachinglearning delivery in schools to lack of Inspectorate Division in the Ministry of Education, he insisted that government at all levels should reintroduce Inspectorate Unit into the education ministry to ensure thatschoolauthorities and teachers live up to their responsibilities. This is as Femi Emmanuel Ojo, another parent lamented the negative effects of cultism and use of hard drugs among school children, saying this also calls for concern, andurgedthegovernment to address the menace as a way of improving the quality of learning in Nigerian schools.

Factors

Lamenting the UNICEF’s verdict, stakeholders in tandem with the organisation’s various reports listed some of the factors responsible for teenagers’ inability toreadandsolvebasic mathematics problems to include, among others, discrimination, terrorismespecially in the North-East and North-West geo-politicalzonesof thefederation, ravaging infectious of dreaded diseases such as HIV/AIDS, as well as malnutrition and displacement as a result of violent attacks on schoolsinsomepartsof thecountry.

Against this background, they claimed that these factors are inimical to achieving UNESCO’s vision of Education for All, which forinstance, UNICEFreportshowed thatdiscriminationagainstchildren based on ethnicity, language, and religion are rife in countries worldwide.

The report indicated the extent towhichracismanddiscrimination impactchildren’seducation, health, access to a registered birth, and a fair and equal justice system, and highlights widespread disparities among minorityand ethnic groups, which education pundits said were not alien to Nigeria. The global report also stated: “Systemic racism and discrimination put children at risk of deprivation and exclusion that can last a lifetime.

This hurts us all. Protecting the rights of every child, whoever they are, wherever they come from, is the surest way to build a more peaceful, prosperous, and just world for everyone.” “The report shows that children from marginalisedethnic, language and religious groups in an analysis of 22 countries lag far behind their peers in reading skills.

On average, pupilsagedsevento14fromthemost advantaged group are more than twice as likely to have foundational reading skills than those from the least advantaged group.” According to UNICEF’s report, Nigeriahas20.3millionout-of-school children, with a high number of children attending schools, but not getting a solid education that can translate into good prospects for their future. While this crisis affects children acrossthecountry, itnotedthatgirls, children with disabilities, children from the poorest households, street children, and children affected by displacement or emergencies are more affected.

“Discrimination and exclusion deepen inter-generational deprivation and poverty and result in poorer health, nutrition, and learning outcomes for children, a higher likelihood of incarceration, early marriage, and higher rate of pregnancy among adolescent girls, and lower employment rates and earnings in adulthood are some of the risk factors,” the report added. Besides, the HIV/AIDS related death which had affected over 110,000 children and adolescents is another factor leading to an increased number of out-of-school children and contributed adversely to the 75 per cent of teenagers’ inability to read and solve simple mathematics problems.

A report by UNICEF Associate Chief of HIV/AIDS, AnuritaBains, said: “Though children have long lagged behind adults in the AIDS response, the stagnation seen in the last three years is unprecedented, putting too many young lives at risk of sickness and death. “Childrenarefallingthroughthe cracks because we are collectively failing to find and test them and get them on life-saving treatment. Every day goesbywithout progressasover 300 children and adolescents lose their fight against AIDS.” Based on findings, terrorism and banditry, which have led to displacement of families, death of breadwinners and kidnap of students and teachers, as well as attacks on school, are major factors whichscaredseveralchildrenaway orparents fromsending theirwards to school.

The abduction of 150 students from the Salihu Tanko Islamiya School in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, North-Central Nigeria and the 21 children abducted at a farm in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, North-West of the country are some of the factors militating against children education. Worried by these developments, UNICEF, inastatementbyRushnan Murtaza, expressed anxiety about theabductionof childrenandasked theNigeriangovernmenttobemore proactive. The statement said: “Parents are grieving their children’s disappearance; siblingsaremissing their brothers and sisters; these children must be immediately and unconditionally released and safely reunited with their families.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...