Disregard activities of fake ‘ambassador’ – Ebonyi govt

The Ebonyi State Government has urged the people of the state to disregard the activities of one “fake ‘Ambassador’ Pascal Oluchukwu,” which it said has been declared wanted by security agencies. In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Hon. (Barr.) Orji Uchenna Orji, and which was made available to journalists yesterday, the state government said that its attention “has been drawn to a vicious and malicious publication authored by a group of hireling of clannish prejudices, who have been on a dedicated mission to demonize the reputation of the Divine Mandate administration of the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr. David Nweze Umahi FNATE, FNATE (Akubaraoha).

“The latest of their post is the one published by one Jacob Onuewu Dickson which the mischief makers have sponsored in many social media platforms and same escalated by their paymasters today, 14th January, 2022.” The government added in the release that “the group, which operates in syndicate with opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and which their leader, fake ‘Ambassador’ Pascal Oluchukwu has been declared wanted by security agencies for fanning embers of disunity and violence in the troubled Effium/ Ezza Effium community, has as usual dished out falsehood and fake news about the state of things in Ebonyi state in an attempt to lower the pleasure that overwhelmed the feelings of the people over the Presidential declaration of our dear Governor who has made a captivating mark in the transformation of Ebonyi State and the prosperity of its inhabitants.

It then urged members of the public, especially the media operators to “disregard and discountenance as baseless at all material times, any post(s) credited to AESID and all their agents including those publishing this sponsored fake news.” “We again wish to reiterate that Pascal Oluchukwu is a roguish imposter who has fraudulently attached the prefix “Ambassador” to his name with intent to defraud members of the public and swindle the gullible on his evil orchestrations against Ebonyi State. “Let those deviants know that they are on a failed journey as their attack on our cherished Governor’s solid and formidable reputation including their sponsorship of filthy social media posts to lower the image of the State would rather earn them social ostracism as the public and indeed Nigerian citizens are standing overwhelmingly with the Governor who has performed supremely in changing the ugly narratives of our hitherto neglected people,” the statement read.

