News

Disregard activities of fake ‘ambassador’ – Ebonyi govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Ebonyi State Government has urged the people of the state to disregard the activities of one “fake ‘Ambassador’ Pascal Oluchukwu,” which it said has been declared wanted by security agencies. In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Hon. (Barr.) Orji Uchenna Orji, and which was made available to journalists yesterday, the state government said that its attention “has been drawn to a vicious and malicious publication authored by a group of hireling of clannish prejudices, who have been on a dedicated mission to demonize the reputation of the Divine Mandate administration of the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr. David Nweze Umahi FNATE, FNATE (Akubaraoha).

“The latest of their post is the one published by one Jacob Onuewu Dickson which the mischief makers have sponsored in many social media platforms and same escalated by their paymasters today, 14th January, 2022.” The government added in the release that “the group, which operates in syndicate with opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and which their leader, fake ‘Ambassador’ Pascal Oluchukwu has been declared wanted by security agencies for fanning embers of disunity and violence in the troubled Effium/ Ezza Effium community, has as usual dished out falsehood and fake news about the state of things in Ebonyi state in an attempt to lower the pleasure that overwhelmed the feelings of the people over the Presidential declaration of our dear Governor who has made a captivating mark in the transformation of Ebonyi State and the prosperity of its inhabitants.

It then urged members of the public, especially the media operators to “disregard and discountenance as baseless at all material times, any post(s) credited to AESID and all their agents including those publishing this sponsored fake news.” “We again wish to reiterate that Pascal Oluchukwu is a roguish imposter who has fraudulently attached the prefix “Ambassador” to his name with intent to defraud members of the public and swindle the gullible on his evil orchestrations against Ebonyi State. “Let those deviants know that they are on a failed journey as their attack on our cherished Governor’s solid and formidable reputation including their sponsorship of filthy social media posts to lower the image of the State would rather earn them social ostracism as the public and indeed Nigerian citizens are standing overwhelmingly with the Governor who has performed supremely in changing the ugly narratives of our hitherto neglected people,” the statement read.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Don accuses governors of land grabbing

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A professor of estate management at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Bioye Tajudeen Aluko, yesterday described governors in Nigeria as land grabbers in their respective states. Aluko also accused governors of hiding under the guise of the Land Use Act to enrich themselves and their political associates through acquisition of other people’s land and allocating […]
News Top Stories

Airline industry moves to cut losses by $79bn in 2021

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

88m jobs at risk Slow vaccination in Africa limits travel The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has estimated that the airline industry is expected to lose $47.7 billion in 2021 (net profit margin of -10.4%), adding that this is an improvement on the estimated net industry loss of $126.4 billion in 2020 (net profit margin […]
News Top Stories

Press Freedom award: Buhari congratulates Premium Times publisher, Olorunyomi

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded cofounder and publisher of Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi, on his being named one of the four awardees for year 2020 International Press Freedom Award, by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).   According to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said the honour attested to Olorunyomi’s many decades of commitment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica