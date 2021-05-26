Disregard bill seeking to scrap NYSC, youth group tells NASS leadership

Some well-meaning Nigerian youths have urged the National Assembly leadership to ignore the bill seeking to scrap the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), describing it as “obnoxious”.

The Concerned Nigerian Youth (CNY) said discontinuing the scheme will jeopardise the chances of a greater and united Nigeria as the opportunities acculturation will be totally lost.

The group’s President, Obande Gideon Obande, made this known in a statement on Wednesday titled ‘Move By Green Chambers to Scrap NYSC Scheme; A Major Drift Away from National Unity’.

According to Obande, the NYSC was established to unite Nigerians after the Civil War.

He noted that the scheme has evolved since then and its now responsible for more than 40% inter ethnic marriages in the nation.

“The National Youth Service Corps scheme established on 22 May, 1973 with one primary purpose; “Uniting Nigerians across boards,” he said.

“This service to the nation as insignificant as it is painted to look today at the floor of the green chambers, is responsible for more than 40% inter ethnic marriages in our nation.

“The reorientation of young minds viz-a-viz the culture and tradition, religion of other Nigerians have had a better perception”.

Obande further noted that as tensed as the nation looks along the different lines of divide, the scheme seems to be the only surviving bridge connecting the North and south; a legacy that must be preserved.

Instead of outright scrapping, he further revealed that the expectation of young Nigerians points towards amendments to ensure that the scheme meets up with the current challenges we face as a nation in the area of security, unemployment and value reorientation.

He, therefore, warned that an attempt to scrap the NYSC will rather jeopardise the chances of a greater united Nigeria, one envisaged by our leaders past.

“In view of the aforementioned and many other reasons, as Concerned Nigerian Youth we align our position with other progressives calling for total disregard for this bill,” Obande added.

He, however, called on all members of the Nigerian Parliament with the interest of the Nigerian Youth at heart to rise up against this obnoxious bill.

