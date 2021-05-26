News

Disregard bill seeking to scrap NYSC, youth group tells NASS leadership

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Some well-meaning Nigerian youths have urged the National Assembly leadership to ignore the bill seeking to scrap the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), describing it as “obnoxious”.

The Concerned Nigerian Youth (CNY) said  discontinuing the scheme will jeopardise the chances of a greater and united Nigeria as the opportunities acculturation will be totally lost.

The group’s President, Obande Gideon Obande, made this known in a statement on Wednesday titled ‘Move By Green Chambers to Scrap NYSC Scheme; A Major Drift Away from National Unity’. 

According to Obande, the NYSC was established to unite Nigerians after the Civil War.

He noted that the scheme has evolved since then and its now responsible for more than 40% inter ethnic marriages in the nation.

“The National Youth Service Corps scheme established on 22 May, 1973 with one primary purpose; “Uniting Nigerians across boards,” he said.

“This service to the nation as insignificant as it is painted to look today at the floor of the green chambers, is responsible for more than 40% inter ethnic marriages in our nation.

“The reorientation of young minds viz-a-viz the culture and tradition, religion of other Nigerians have had a better perception”.

Obande further noted that as tensed as the nation looks along the different lines of divide, the scheme seems to be the only surviving bridge connecting the North and south; a legacy that must be preserved.

Instead of outright scrapping, he further revealed that the expectation of young Nigerians points towards amendments to ensure that the scheme meets up with the current challenges we face as a nation in the area of security, unemployment and value reorientation.

He, therefore, warned that an attempt to scrap the NYSC will rather jeopardise the chances of a greater united Nigeria, one envisaged by our leaders past.

“In view of the aforementioned and many other reasons, as Concerned Nigerian Youth we align our position with other progressives calling for total disregard for this bill,” Obande added.

He, however, called on all members of the Nigerian Parliament with the interest of the Nigerian Youth at heart to rise up against this obnoxious bill.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sexual Harassment Bill protects society members – Shekarau

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

As the outcry following the Senate passage of the Sexual Harassment Bill 2020 into law last month continues to rage in some quarters, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Abuja Chapter, Mrs. Hauwa Shekerau said the Bill provided protection for every member of the society. The Sexual Harassment Bill 2020 similarly offered every […]
News

COVID-19: US gives full approval for antiviral remdesivir drug

Posted on Author Reporter

    US regulators have given full approval for the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients in hospitals. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Veklury, the drug’s brand name, cut the recovery time on average by five days during clinical trials, reports the BBC. “Veklury is the first treatment for COVID-19 to […]
News

Neuropsychiatric Hospital laments families’ abandonment of patients

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Provost and Medical Director of Neuropsychiatric hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dr. Afis Agboola has expressed concern over rate of abandonment of patients by their families in the hospital. The Provost also lamented reluctance of philanthropists to render financial support to the hospital due to the stigma attached to the hospital,appealing to members of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica