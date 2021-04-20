News

Disregard call for Pantami’s sack, CSOs tell Buhari

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

… says local, foreign detractors behind Minister’s ordeal

The Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance has said the ongoing call and social media campaign for the resignation of the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, is a well-funded program aimed at heightening insecurity in the country by some highly placed individuals who have continued to profit from the security challenges being experienced in some parts of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, the coordinator of the Coalition, Comrade Declan Ihekaire, which is an amalgamation of various Civil Society organizations, said it is alarmed by the sustained campaign against Dr Pantami, whom he described as principled, innovative and a key member of the team of the incumbent administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Ihekaire, the development is a simple case of corruption fighting back, adding that the President should ignore the calls.

“We are forced to publicly condemn the ongoing well coordinated campaign of calumny against Dr Pantami by those whom we have discovered are opposed, not only to the digital revolution of our economy, but also the efforts of the ministry, under his leadership, particularly the compulsory National Identification Number NIN, which these unpatriotic Nigerians, have exploited over the years to fester insecurity in the country when the use of mobile telecommunication devices became a veritable tool for kidnappers, terrorists and other criminals, who operates under the cover of being anonymous to perpetrate evil unhindered.” leader of the group, Comrade Ihekiare stated.

“We dare say that Dr Isa Pantami’s sincere admission of once holding views, which were supposedly in support of some radical groups during his growing up years, is an unusual display of sincerity, patriotism and we see this as a welcome step.

“Dr Pantami’s great work and output at the Ministry of Digital Economy where he took a Ministry that was sleeping and upgraded it to a 21st century Ministry, have become mitigating factors against the expectations of those who are patrons of terror groups and their accomplices in the telecom business, who have over the years profited from the insecurities being faced by our people.”

The group further asked President Muhammadu Buhari to disregard the campaign against Dr Pantami and not allow the government to be misled by those it described as selfish, who want Mr President to “unwittingly” fall into the trap of some individuals who are the sympathisers of terrorists groups in the country.

It also said it is also becoming a certainty given the intensity of the campaign of calumny against the Communication Minister that the sponsors of the campaign against Pantami are desperate to decimate persons they perceive as loyal and committed to the visions of President Muhammadu Buhari so that they can fill the resulting vacuum with their own henchmen.

“Finally, we call on Nigerians, particularly the young people with a large presence on the social media, not to be carried away by the antics of these unpatriotic Nigerians, whose greed and penchant for ill gotten wealth knows no bounds and are ready to destroy the collective good of our people for their selfish gains.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Olukunle, Adelaja join race for National Assembly

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

A former General Manager, Public Affairs of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mautin Akin Olukunle, has joined the race for the Lagos East senatorial district by-election slated for October 31. The National Rescue Movement, on whose platform Olukunle was contesting, also announced Adetayo Adelaja, as its candidate for the vacant Kosofe Constituency II […]
News

CSCS declares N6.93bn profit, N5.85bn dividends for 2020

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) has announced a profit after tax of N6.93 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2020. The company, in a statement yesterday said the profit after tax was 41.43 per cent higher when compared with N4.90 billion posted in the corresponding period of 2019.   Also, profit […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: We can’t borrow to subsidise fuel, electricity

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, foreclosed any further consideration for a return of subsidies in the energy sector, insisting that Nigeria can no longer afford it. Buhari stated that it will be irresponsible to borrow to subsidise fuel and electricity given the poor state of the economy.   The President, who made this assertion at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica