Disregard claim to leadership of Ogun PDP by any faction – Group

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Sikirullahi Ogundele, yesterday refuted the claim to the leadership of the party in the state by another faction. Ogundele insisted that Ogun PDP, under his leadership, had been enjoying a ‘crisis-free, stable and harmonious working relationship.’

He urged members of the party to ignore any claim to the leadership of the party by any faction, saying that; “There is no form of any faction, anywhere in the state chapterof thepartyfollowing thesuccessfulharmonisation of all blocs of interest in the party since March 2021.” This is coming as a new faction led by Semiu Sobayo emerged on Wednesday in Abeokuta, the state capital. The group at Ogun Central senatorial district stakeholders’ meeting, held in Abeokuta, declared Sobayo as the authentic chairman of the party. The meeting which was attended by some members of the South-West executives, including Zonal Treasurer, Hon. Omotoyosi Ogunse, Zonal ex-officio, Gbenga Idowu, Zonal Legal Adviser, Mosuru Olakupoyi and a governorship.

 

Our Reporters

