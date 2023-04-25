News

Disregard Information On Payment For BECE Practical – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Examinations Board has advised stakeholders to disregard information about the payment of N5, 000 for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) practical.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr Orunsolu Adebayo, yesterday in Lagos. According to the board, the false information is being circulated by an impostor.

“The Lagos State Examinations Board wishes to alert members of the public about an impostor purportedly acting on behalf of the board by requesting for N5, 000 for the year 2023 BECE practical.

“The board hereby states categorically that the registration for year 2023 BECE is online, and no individual is authorised to collect money on its behalf, and she does not charge for practical separately,” it said.

The board advised members of the public not to transact any business with any individual acting on its behalf.

