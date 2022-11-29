Disregard rumour of Tinubu relocating Abuja to Lagos, PCC tells Nigerians

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Nigerians, especially the North West, to disregard the rumour that their presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was planning to relocate the Federal Capital Territory back to Lagos State.

The PCC in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Director of Publicity and Media, Bayo Onanuga said it was a campaign of falsehood against the presidential candidate.

According to Onanuga, this would not be the first time the opposition parties would be carrying rumours against the present administration or the party.

He said: “The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council hereby alerts Nigerians about the latest insidious campaign in some parts of the country against our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“After exhausting their arsenal of calumnies and character assassination against Tinubu, the opposition PDP and their surrogate Labour Party have begun a multi-pronged desperate campaign of falsehoods.

“In one of the falsehoods being circulated, especially in the North West of the country, Tinubu is said to harbour plans to relocate the Federal Capital from Abuja to Lagos on succeeding President Muhammad Buhari from 29th May, 2023.

“This misinformation campaign, according to field reports, is being given some traction by some elders on the payroll of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“We are shocked that some people could contrive such an egregious lie, all in the name of politics, with the intention to confuse our burgeoning support base in that part of the country.”

