Disruptions in shipping operations hit growth

This year, Coronavirus pandemic sent shockwaves through supply chains, maritime networks and ports, leading to a fall in cargo volumes and growth prospects in the industry, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The disruption caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) in every aspect of maritime trade and economy in Nigeria between March and December 2020 has negatively affected shipping and port sector.

In the period, the pandemic made recovery tough as vital enablers of smooth functioning of international supply chains was grossly affected.

Also, stakeholders said that the Ease of Doing Business created by the Federal Government has not served the purpose for which it was established because of illegalities being perpetrated by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other security agencies in the port.

Piracy

Besides the pandemic, Nigerian waters became the playfield for pirates and robbers, who kidnaped some seafarers for ransom.

For instance, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) revealed in the first nine months of 2020 that there was a 40 per cent surge in the number of kidnappings reported in the Gulf.

It detailed that 132 attacks were recorded since the start of 2020, up from 119 incidents in the same period last year, noting that among the 85 seafarers kidnapped from their vessels and held for ransom, 80 were taken in the Gulf of Guinea in 14 separate attacks reported off Nigeria, Benin, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Ghana.

It added that Bayelsa in Nigeria became the hotbed of sea robbers.

Seafaring

Combined with ongoing crew change crisis brought about by COVID-19, the bureau said that seafarers faced exceptional pressures in the year, explaining that the risk of violent piracy or armed robbery was an extra stress.

Besides the challenge, no fewer than 150, 000 seafarers were trapped during the coronavirus pandemic. Data by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the International Maritime Employers Council (IMEC) revealed that about 150,000 crew could not be changed virtually in the faraway ports because of COVID-19.

Port

Also, notwithstanding the measures introduced to address the challenges at the port, the imposition of surcharges by foreign liners, congestion and gridlock affected shipping and cargoes clearance this year, leading to over-invoicing, transfer pricing, handling charges and high cost of doing business at port.

Also, the port industry was fraught with operational challenges and poor cargo delivery as agencies saddled with the responsibility of cargo clearance were accused by stakeholders of operating a cartel of extortion at the seaports and borders.

Borders

Four of the land borders Seme, Illela, Maigatari and Mfun closed to goods in August 2019, were opened for importers and exporters during the yuletide.

Importers

Major importers such as Manufacturers Association (MAN), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS), Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents and National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) and other groups team up to oppose illegal surcharges raised by 400 per cent on Nigeria bound-cargoes by the shipping lines. They feared that it was a deliberate attempt to cripple Nigerian economy by the shipping lines.

Customs agents

In the period, plans by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to eliminate incidences of over-invoicing, transfer pricing, double handling charges and avoidable costs through the third-party arrangements in Form-M was opposed by customs agents, who said that the CBN step was a decoy to bring pre-shipment inspection through the backdoor to the Nigerian ports and borders.

Inter-agencies

Worried by the huge number of wrecks and derelicts impeding navigation and economic loss on Nigerian waterways, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) during inter-agencies meeting in Lagos jointly agreed to allow the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) remove all wrecks littering the nation’s water channels.

NIMASA

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) continuously issued guidelines aimed at preventing adverse effects on the Nigerian shipping industry.

Also, it extended the validity of the statutory and trading certificates issued to all Nigerian registered vessels. The agency also extended the validity of the Standards of Training, Certification and Watch keeping (STCW) certificates for seafarers, mandatory and safety certificates and certificates of medical fitness.

Others are the Statutory and Trading Certificates related to SOLAS ’74 as amended, MARPOL 73/78 as amended, Certificates of ship registry, National requirements for Power Driven Small Crafts (PDSC), and maritime Labour Convention (MLC) 2006 as amended.

NPA

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) planned in the year to launch its electronic call up system, which would link Lilypond and other trailer parks to Lagos ports.

The Managing Director of the authority, Hadiza Bala-Usman, said in Lagos that NPA had recognised the utilisation of intermodal transport system in cargo evacuation, adding that contractor was working on linking Apapa and Tin-Can Island Port with rail connection, saying that it would be completed before the end of the year in order to have efficient and seamless evacuation of cargoes.

Bala-Usman noted that no port could function effectively if 90 per cent of its cargo was moved by road.

Also, the authority was looted and set ablaze by hoodlums during the EndSARS protest in Lagos.

Shippers’ Council

Worried by the economic implication of high cost of doing business at port, the port economic regulator, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), complained that the tariff introduced by shipping companies was a spike, which had the ability to cripple a Nigeria’s fragile economy.

Its Executive Secretary, Hassan Bello, mounted pressure on Maersk Line and three other liners to withdraw their surcharges.

NIWA

Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) declared that it would punish erring boat operators, who abuse safety measures put in place to guide their operations.

For instance, the Managing Director of the authority, Dr George Moghalu, said that non-compliance to rules and regulations would be punished, noting that the sanctions had become necessary in view of the recent avoidable boat mishaps in Lagos, Niger and Benue states, which claimed the lives of innocent passengers.

Customs

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a 20-year contract on Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s modernisation to a foreign firm, Messrs E-Customs HC Project Limited, under public private partnership (PPP) arrangement despite warnings by both Senate and House of Representatives committees.

However, the defender of the project explained that the project would cost $3.1billion and yield $176 billion revenue for government.

Maritime Academy

Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) said that it had been able to tackle the issues of decay in training facilities, employment of unqualified lecturers and other irregularities such as over-crowded hostel rooms, poor library facilities, dearth of teaching aids and relevant books of reference.

The Rector of the academy, Commodore Daniel Effedua (rtd), noted that the academy trained over 8,000 Nigerian professionals.

