Dissecting Mohammed’s socialinfrastructure revolution in Bauchi

The democratically elected administration of Governor Bala Mohamed in Bauchi State is undoubtedly repositioning the nature’s gift to the nation to assume its cosmopolitan status owing to the glaring harvest of infrastructural development which cuts across the political, socio – economic spheres of the state.

Prior to the advent of the present administration, Bauchi as a state created in 1976 was sadly lacking and badly in need of a total social and infrastructural transformation to enable the state compete with its equals in terms development of infrastructure as the state was battling with a lot of social infrastructural deficits which placed many other states far and above Bauchi. Mohammed administration has generally changed the negative narratives about Bauchi by embarking on an aggressive transformations and reforms to his credit and to the envy of the doubting Thomases.

The administration has within its two years of existence opened up economic and social opportunities by first and foremost, revitalizing the education, health, agriculture, water and the road networks within and outside the state capital irrespective of political, religious or any other primordial considerations.

Mohammed believes in equity, justice and fairness to all hence the wisdom in the capabilities of the political system in Bauchi State, which made the citizens dutifully praying for the success of the people’s oriented administration. Within the period under review, the administration has constructed many schools, renovated dilapidated ones and equipped with furniture and learning materials, upgraded some to the status of special schools and centres for excellence. While other courses were been accredited in many higher institutions of learning in the state.

To buttress the above position, the administration had since inception in 2019 been earmarking greater percentage of its annual budgetary expenditure to education which was unprecedented in the history of the state and currently young graduates are jostling for teaching jobs due to the enabling teaching and learning environment provided by the government. Roads construction – The administration has awarded no fewer than 300klm roads contracts for construction of town, rural and inter-state roads with a view to promoting road safety, boost the economy as well as generate employment and creating more opportunities to the teaming people in the state.

The governor demonstrated by balkanizing the state capital and awarded many township roads of which many of them have since been completed and put to use much as people were commending him for the project as he took the pains of completing most of the abandoned road projects inherited from the immediate past administration.

Currently Adamu road, Shagari road to Railway, Shafa filling station to Federal low cost road project are ongoing, the dual carriage ways from DogonYaro roundabout to Jos Road bypass some likes Maiduguri bypass, Kano road bypass and many more are clear testimony of the administration’s resolved to transform the infrastructure in the state.

On empowerment, the administration has introduced numerous empowerment programmes through Kaura Economic Empowerment which over 1,400 youths benefited from the kekenapep and commercial buses, training of about 3,500 youth in agriculture and many more programmes to his credit and disbursement of capital to over 700 women on small scale business through office of the first Lady. The government has since banned political thuggery, Sara-Suka and many other practices inimical to the peace and tranquility of the state and promotion of inter religious harmony had been another area where the governor’s administration made a mark as all religious groups are cohabiting in peace,unity and mutual understanding. On water supply, the negative narrative prior to emergence of Sen. Bala Mohammed as the governor of Bauchi state was in the area of Water supply but to the credit of the administration the Multi billion Naira World bank water project in collaboration with state government is in its finally completed and it has since started to benefited the whole metropolitan part of the state capital and its environs, as other sister projects are presently going on across the 20 LGAs and water shortage will soon be a thing of the past in the state. In the area of security, Mohammed’s administration has given security a greatest priority area of concern which he procured 50 operational buses to the security operatives in the state with a view to support and improve their work towards intensify morden patrols across all the knocks and creanick in the state. Looking at transportation, this sector was also not left behind, the administration of Bala Mohammed has purchased 1000 Tree cycles and distributed to replaced okada, popularly known as Achaba, as well as purchased 1000 buses to taxi drivers all as loans to repay back in one – two years respectively.

In addition to that, recently the state government entered a contract with Aero airline company to begins flights operations from Bauchi to Abuja with a view to boost the economy of the state as well as the entire North-East region. Furthermore, Bala administration builds a befitting and conducive camp accommodation for both intending Muslim and Christian pilgrims to ease their sufferings during the pilgrimage period at the Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa International Airport, Bauchi.

Therefore, the rain of awards being conferred on Mohammed by so many recognised and credible medium was a testimony on his merit and well deserved because the governor has performed exceptionally well considering the plethora of the positive transformations he undertook in Bauchi state since his assumption of office in the last two years 2019.

