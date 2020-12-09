Dissolution of exco: PDP to INEC: Deregister APC

APC: You’ve gone senile

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the All Progressives Congress (APC) for dissolving its executives at all levels. The APC has fired back, declaring that the opposition party has gone senile for seeking its deregistration. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said APC is now dysfunctional and ceased to exist.

“Now that the APC has become defunct, the PDP invites INEC to officially deregister the APC and recall its certificate of registration, given that it no longer has operational structures as required by law. “In the same vein, INEC should immediately declare the seat of all lawmakers elected on the platform of APC at the federal and state levels as vacant and commence the process of by-election to fill the seats, as required by law,” PDP demanded. The party said the APC was overburdened by the weight of failure, corruption, violence, killings, hardship and economic recession it inflicted on Nigerians leading to the dissolution of all its national, zonal and state structures.

PDP, however, called on APC leaders to be ready to answer for their misdeeds, and earned that they cannot get away with their alleged atrocities by forming or joining another political party. Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, said the ruling party had initially dismissed an incomprehensible statement credited to a spokesperson of the PDP as fake until further checks confirmed its authenticity.

“In its latest beer parlour rant, the PDP has called on INEC to deregister APC and declare vacant the seats of all APC lawmakers. If the PDP assumes this as its standard of opposition politics, then our democracy is in danger.

It is now clear that the PDP’s disillusionment following their rejection by Nigerians in the 2015 and 2019 general elections has degenerated into senility. “With the PDP as the supposed “main opposition” lacking the capacity to provide rigorous and intelligent interrogation of the policies and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, we reiterate our frustration that the PDP is pushing Nigeria into a one-party state which the APC does not subscribe to,” Nabena said.

