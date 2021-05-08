Dissolution of federation boards and the Olympic Games

Nigerian sports have been synonymous with crises over the years. On many occasions, crisis has denied the country success at continental and global levels. Football, the number one sport in the land, is not an exception at national and club levels. There are many examples to draw from. Few years back, a Jos-based politician and businessman, Chris Giwa, fought for legitimacy to head the Nigeria Football Federation. It was war. Police took over the secretariat of the NFF on many occasions while the Super Eagles lost a crucial Nations Cup qualifying match due to the crisis.

The NFF was busy fighting for the soul of the federation and did little about the match. The expiration of the tenure put a stop to the crisis. In the domestic league, administrative and welfare issues spark rows in various clubs.Sports Federations are not left out of the crisis syndrome, in fact they are worse.

The board members fight over trips, especially international, they fight over grants; they fight over roles they play in the activities of the federations. Rather than focus on setting the country’s sport on track for success, board members of federations battle one another over who is who in the running of the particular sport.

At the end of every year, it is expected that federations bring out a calendar of activities for the next year, one wonders if they still do. Emphasis now in the calendar is on international trips for qualifiers and other competitions, where they could benefit by getting allowances in hard currency.

It is indeed a shame because the major objective of sports development is thrown away due to the selfish interest of the federation board members. It is sad that national competitions staged to identify and raise talents to national team levels are no longer prevalent. How many federations can boast of having three competitions in one year? The few we have are initiated by creative individuals and some sports-loving corporate bodies that enjoy sports sponsorship.

How functional are the secretariats of the federations? Coaching is yet another big issue in the federations but sad enough the head coaches in some of the federations are picked not by merits but sentiments. An example is the table tennis federation whose head coach is like a ‘figure head,’ he cannot handle any of the senior players for crunch games. Till date, only six federations have approved constitutions from their International Federations. They are Aquatic, Boxing, Cycling, Basketball, Table Tennis and Shooting.

Yet these other federations will always talk about constitutions of affiliated bodies which they do not even have. Last week, the ministry of sports announced the dissolution of all sports federations and the decision raised dust in sports circles. The Athletics Federation is an exception because an election sanctioned by the world body is set for June. Many argued the tenure of the federations was to expire in July but funny enough none of the federations show any sign of rounding off activities to stage an election. According to Decree 34 of 1971, the ministry is in charge of laws guiding sports in Nigeria. The caretaker committees set up to take charge of all federations’ affairs till after the Olympics are basically headed by the same leadership in the dissolved board except for two sports including table tennis in which Enitan Oshodi is chairman of the caretaker body. It is important to stress that apart from athletics, other sports like basketball, taekwondo, rugby, boxing and judo are also in crisis of various dimensions.

In addition, the constitution guiding the federations says there must be an electoral committee six months before election but nothing of such in any of the federations apparently because they were all looking up to the Olympics slated for July. The crisis in basketball is as tough as athletics, as the two federations had two factional leaders before the dissolution on April 30. Now, the crises are gone as we look forward to the Olympics with unity of purpose. Preparation is expected to get serious with the ministry decision as there are no excuses for laxity.

After the games, interested people in various federations will follow the guidelines to seek positions in the new board of the federations. A former Director General in the ministry, Dr. Patrick Ekeji, confirmed that the dissolution was within the powers of the minister, Sunday Dare. He added that this could be done at any time in all federations except football. It always funny that many talk about autonomy of federations at crunch times but when there international events, they see federations as being under the government. True autonomy is far from Nigerian sports because the federations are not ready for funding, which is vital.

