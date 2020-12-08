Dissolution of party exco: PDP wants INEC to deregister APC

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the All Progressives Congress (APC) for dissolving its executives at all levels.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said APC is now dysfunctional and ceased to exist.

“Now that the APC has become defunct, the PDP invites the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to officially deregister the APC and recall its certificate of registration, given that it no longer has operational structures as required by law.

“In the same vein, INEC should immediately declare the seat of all lawmakers elected on the platform of APC at the federal and state levels as vacant and commence the process of bye-election to fill the seats, as required by law,” PDP demanded.

The party said the APC was overburdened by the weight of failure, corruption, violence, killings, hardship and economic recession it inflicted on Nigerians leading to the dissolution of all its national, zonal and state structures.

PDP, however, called on APC leaders to be ready to answer for their misdeeds, and earned that they cannot get away with their alleged atrocities by forming or joining another political party.

