Dissolution of SARS: Kalu thanks IGP for respecting Nigerians’ wishes

The Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday thanked the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for respecting the wishes of Nigerians on the recent call for the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The Inspector-General of Police, yedterday afternoon, announced the disbandment of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) of the Nigeria Police. He said the operatives would be redeployed to other police formations and commands.

The announcement came after days of online and offline protests against the brutality and extra-judicial killings by SARS operatives nationwide. In a statement issued from Orji Uzor Kalu Media Office, the Senate Chief Whip said the Inspector-General of Police’s action had shown his concern for Nigerians, especially the youth, who he said had been accused, oppressed and subjected to all forms of abuse and brutality by some reckless members of the squad.

Kalu said he had in the past written privately to the IGP for a total reform of the SARS, adding that what Nigeria needed was a trusted police force that would be guided by the respect and protection of the rights of Nigerian citizens.

According to the Chief Whip, “Police must ensure that their actions are in accordance with the fundamental principles for the development of a just society. When people live in fear, they will be skeptical of what’s coming next in their lives and that is not right. “Some of the SARS act with impunity.

Many Nigerians have complained about how tensed they feel at check points even when they have their required papers,” he said.

