Dissolved Ebonyi PDP SWC, others defect to APC

The Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi-led State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which was dissolved by the National Working Committee of the party has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), to join Governor Dave Umahi.

Others, who decamped to the APC, were all the chairmen of the 13 local government chapters and the chairmen of 171 Wards of the party.

The defectors were led by Chief Nwebonyi, the embattled Chairman of the State Working Committee of the PDP at an event which took place at Abakaliki Township Stadium in the state capital. Nwebonyi had gone to a Federal High Court in Abakaliki to challenge the dissolution of the State Working Committee of the party by the National Working Committee which immediately set up Caretaker Committee to run the party.

The court reinstated him and described the dissolution as null and void, but Nwebonyi yesterday led the state, local governments and ward leaders of the party into the APC.

He presented a communique titled: “Resignation of State, Local Government and Ward Executives of the Peoples Democratic Party,( PDP), following its dissatisfaction with the National and South-East zonal leadership of the PDP”, citing marginalization of the South-East zone, violation of the ruling of the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki which recognized the elected state executives and their inability to work with the present leadership of the party at the zone as some of the reasons behind the defection.

In his remarks, the State Acting Chairman of APC, Chief Stanley Emegha, who welcomed the defectors to the party called on citizens and members of the party to come out en-mass and be part of the ongoing registration exercise of the party.

According to him, there’s no longer room for the PDP to strive in Ebonyi State.

Like this: Like Loading...