News Top Stories

Dissolved Ebonyi PDP SWC, others defect to APC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi-led State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which was dissolved by the National Working Committee of the party has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), to join Governor Dave Umahi.

 

Others, who decamped to the APC, were all the chairmen of the 13 local government chapters and the chairmen of 171 Wards of the party.

 

The defectors were led by Chief Nwebonyi, the embattled Chairman of the State Working Committee of the PDP at an event which took place at Abakaliki Township Stadium in the state capital. Nwebonyi had gone to a Federal High Court in Abakaliki to challenge the dissolution of the State Working Committee of the party by the National Working Committee which immediately set up Caretaker Committee to run the party.

The court reinstated him and described the dissolution as null and void, but Nwebonyi yesterday led the state, local governments and ward leaders of the party into the APC.

 

He presented a communique titled: “Resignation of State, Local Government and Ward Executives of the Peoples Democratic Party,( PDP), following its dissatisfaction with the National and South-East zonal leadership of the PDP”, citing marginalization of the South-East zone, violation of the ruling of the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki which recognized the elected state executives and their inability to work with the present leadership of the party at the zone as some of the reasons behind the defection.

 

In his remarks, the State Acting Chairman of APC, Chief Stanley Emegha, who welcomed the defectors to the party called on citizens and members of the party to come out en-mass and be part of the ongoing registration exercise of the party.

 

According to him, there’s no longer room for the PDP to strive in Ebonyi State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

Terror, torture, child abuse and North-East crisis

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Last week, the global human rights watchdog, Amnesty International, released a report on the plight of children trapped in the war ravaged North-East region of the country. The 91-page report captioned: “We Dried Our Tears: Addressing the Toll on Children of North-East Nigeria’s Conflict,” examines how the widespread unlawful detention and torture by the Nigeria […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,102 deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night revealed that 1,102 persons have died from Coronavirus in the country. According to a tweet released by the body, 125 new cases were confirmed around the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57, 849. 49,098 persons have so far been discharged. […]
News

Gbajabiamila creates three committees, appoints chairmen, deputies

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday created additional three standing committees, bringing the total number to 108. Prior to the new development, there were 105 standing committees in the House. The new committees include, committee on host communities, disabilities and science research institutes. Announcing the committees at the plenary, Gbajabiamila […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica