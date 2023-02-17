Sports

Distance running coach hails Dare on Cross Country race

High Altitude Athletics club coach, Stephen Nuhu, says distance runners in Nigeria will forever be grateful to chief Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development for giving them the attention they have longed be craving for as he prepares his athletes for the first National Cross Country race holding Saturday in Jos, the capital of Plateau state. Nuhu has coached many long distance runners to national reckoning and is delighted with the efforts the Sports Minister is making to ensure distance running is developed in Nigeria. ‘I am grateful to the Sports Minister for giving us the attention we are getting now. He is the first Sports Minister in almost forty years who has made that conscious effort to see to the development of distance running in Nigeria. I remember we had a camp for some selected distance runners last year here in Jos and chief Dare has demonstrated it is not a one-off with the staging of the Cross Country race this weekend also in Jos,’ said Nuhu. The High Altitude Athletics club coach is the most recognised trainer of distance runners in Nigeria and believes cross country running will help in the development of the athletes physical and mental strenght.

 

Our Reporters

