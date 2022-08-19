Business

DISTELL Nigeria tasks staff on performance, customer satisfaction

Posted on

Distell Wines & Spirits Nigeria Limited, producers of wines and spirits, has urged its sales managers, sales representatives and brand ambassadors to redouble their efforts for enhanced and greater performance in the coming year. Country Managing Director of the company, Mr. Steve Ighorimoto, gave the charge during the company’s national sales conference 2022 with the Theme “Game Changer” — the power of winning together, held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. The managing director, who told participants at the conference that they have earned the confidence of the African Leadership Team, further tasked them to justify the commendations and rewards from the top hierarchy of the company by breaking new grounds and smashing their current records. He also said efforts were in top gear to continuously seek ways and better alternatives to achieve cost savings without compromising quality and standards of the company’s products.

Ighorimoto noted that the company would invest more on training staff, recruit the right people for the right roles and inspire them through purpose and strategy for progress. The country MD further acknowledged that the company, which was incorporated in 2018, had done so much in the market without any loss, saying “the company is increasing and expanding its footprint in Nigeria.”

Also speaking at the event, the National Sales Manager of Distell Nigeria, Mr. Alex Onoghodjare, told the staff that the company must achieve above volume and profit target for the year. In his words: “The need to grow Distell Nigeria business in 2023 will involve expanding our distribution coverage, gaining full presence in places where our brands have little or no traction, this will involve engaging sub-distributions to partake in our distribution model, use their Structures for direct coverage and ensure presence in all major cities.”

Participants at the conference were exposed to health and medical awareness on such dangerous diseases such as Hepatitis A, B and C and others. The conference conducted a special training for the staff to increase their on-the-job performance and cultivate better customer relationship. The two-day intensive conference ended with a gala night yesterday.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

