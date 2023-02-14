Distribution Of Materials: LP demands redeployment, blacklisting of Lagos REC

The Labour Party (LP) has called for the redeployment and blacklisting of the Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, for alleged bias. It also dispelled the report that the South West LP had collapsed into the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that all the names listed in the report had not been associated with the party in the last six months.

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation Director General, Balogun Akin Osuntokun at a press conference in Abuja yesterday said the signals from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were disturbing. Osuntokunnoted thatthe Commission failed to deny the report that it was planning to engage the services of the Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee headed by Musiliu AkinsanyaakaMCOluomo, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, for the distribution of sensitiveelectionmaterialsforthe February 25presidentialelection in the state. According to him, this is capable of jeopardising the election operation, stating that the explanation by the INEC Information and Voter Education Committee Chairman, FestusOkoyehad not substantially refuted the Commission’s association with the Park Management Committee.

Osuntokunsaid:”Thepublicstatements by the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, Olusegun Agbaje, bordering onsectionalbias and resentment has shown overwhelming partisanship on his side, and therefore, he cannot be trusted with the onerous task of conducting an unbiased election, in a volatile state like Lagos. “We recall further, with apprehension, that the heavily criticised 2018 Osun governorship rerun, wherein GboyegaOyetolawascontroversially declared thewinner, tothedismayof thepopulace, including international observers, was also conducted by this same Olusegun Agbaje.”

The party demanded Agbaje’s redeployment and his blacklisting, adding that his recent actions had raised doubts about hissuitabilityas an election supervisor, “not just in Lagos State, but anywhere in decent society”. Osuntokun also demanded the immediate cancellation of the logistics contract entered into between INEC and the Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee. “This partisan and provocative action by INEC, in entrusting the conveyance of election materials into the hands of agents of an interested political party in Lagos State, is reprehensible and unprecedented in the annals of Nigeria’s electoral and political history,” he said. The LP condemned the attacks on its supporters during itsrallyinLagosonSaturday and in other parts of the country, urging the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Baba and the Department of State Services (DSS) as well as other law enforcement agencies “to deploy intelligence and reinforcements all over Lagos, and indeed in all otherpotentialflashpointand locations across the country, immediately as the election seasonisalreadyunderway”. Osuntokun denied the report that he attacked the Oba of Lagos for refusing to receive the LP presidential candidate Peter Obi and his campaign team in his palace last weekend.

