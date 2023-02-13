Politics

Distribution Of Materials: LP demands redeployment, blacklisting of Lagos REC

The Labour Party (LP) has called for the deployment and blacklisting of the Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Olusegun Agbaje for alleged bias.

It also dispelled the report that the South West LP had collapsed into the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that all the names listed in the report had not been associated with the party in the last six months.

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation Director General, Balogun Akin Osuntokun at a press conference in Abuja on Monday said the signals from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were disturbing.

Osuntokun noted that the Commission failed to deny the report that it was planning to engage the services of the Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee headed by Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, for the distribution of sensitive election materials for the February 25 presidential election in the state.

According to him, this is capable of jeopardising the election operation, stating that the explanation by the INEC Information and Voter Education Committee Chairman, Festus Okoye had not substantially refuted the Commission’s association with the Park Management Committee.

 

