Diversification: Earnings from non-oil export hit N9.84trn

The Federal Government raked in a total of N9.84 trillion from export of non-oil products between 2018 and 2022, latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown. According to the NBS’ “Foreign trade in goods statistics” report for Q4’22, at N2.56 trillion in 2022, the government‘s earnings from non-oil products export was the highest in the five yearperiod. Specifically, the amount was N415.95 billion or 19.43 per cent higher than the N2.14trillion that the FG earned from non-oil export in the preceding year.

A breakdownof thereport indicates that the country’s earnings from non-oil export rosefromN1.19trillionin2018 to N2.52 trillion in 2019. However, with economic activities severely affected by the Covid-19 crisis, earnings from non-oil products export fell to N1.43 trillion in 2020. New Telegraph’s analysis of the NBS’ data shows that although crude oil exports continue to dominate Nigeria’s exports trade, the contribution of non-oil products export has been steadily rising in recent times. For instance, in its Q4’22 foreign trade in goods statistics report, the NBS stated: “Nigeria’s total merchandise trade stood at N11,722.44 billion in the fourth quarter of

2022, indicating a decline of 4.52 per cent over the value recorded in the third quarter of 2022 and a slight rise of 0.13 per cent when compared to the value recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. “Export trade stood at N6,359.61 billion showing an increase of 7.17 per cent over the value recorded in the preceding quarterandincreased by 10.28 per cent over the preceding year’s corresponding period. Also, the share of exports in total trade stood at 54.25 per cent in Q4’22. “On the other hand, total imports were valued at N5.362.83 billion in Q4’22 indicating a decrease of 15.46 per cent over the value recorded intheprecedingquarter. And fell by 9.73 per cent over what was recorded in the corresponding period of 2021. “The total imports value in the fourth quarter of 2022 accountedfor 45.75percentof total trade. The balance however stood at N996.78 billion. The value of exports trade in the fourth quarter of 2022 was dominated by crude oil exports valued at N4,911.92 billion which accounted for 77.24 per cent of total exports while non-crude oil exports value stood at N1,447.69 billion or 22.76 per cent of total exports of which non-oil productscontributed N732.24 billion representing 11.51 per cent of total exports.” Significantly, the contribution of non-oil products to total exports in Q4’22 was higher thantheproducts’contribution of N438.00 billion or 7.38 per cent to total exports and N675.08 billion or 9.11 per centtototalexports, recorded in Q3 and Q2’22 respectively. Analysts attribute the expansion in non-oil exports to increased efforts by Nigeria’s fiscal and monetary authorities to end the country’s reliance on crude oil exports as its main source of foreign exchange earnings. The Central Bank of Nigeria( CBN), especially, hasin the last few years introduced a number of initiatives and programmes aimed at boosting non-oil export earnings. One of such schemes, code-named, “Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation (RT200 FX Programme),” which was unveiled by the apex bank on February 10 last year, consists of a set of policies and plans for non-oil exports that would help the country attract $200 billion in FX repatriation, exclusively from non-oil export transactions over the next three to five years. A key feature of the programme is its non-oil FX rebate component , which is a special local currency rebate scheme for non-oil exporters of semi-finished and finished produce who show verifiable evidence of exports proceeds repatriationsolddirectlyinto the Investors and Exporters’ (I & E) windowtoboostliquidity in the market.

Like this: Like Loading...