Diversification: How natural resources can help Nigeria’s economic recovery –World Bank, Economists

Nigeria’s economic situation is at a crisis point and requires the government focusing on creating an enabling environment for investments in processing of the nation’s natural resources to finished goods. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

Refocusing on natural resources for manufacturing

As the impact of President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic diversification programme is yet to be felt on the economy, economic analysts have urged the Federal Government to refocus its priorities towards providing an enabling environment for intensive processing of the country’s abundant natural resources to raw materials for local manufacturing of goods.

They said that it is detrimental for Nigeria’s natural resources to be leaving the country on a daily basis to China, Europe and America, which either sends the same back to the country as finished goods or raw materials for the manufacturing industries in Nigeria.

To this end, the Partner and Chief Economist, PwC Nigeria, Andrew Nevin and Chief Economist of Coronation Merchant Bank, Chinwe Egwim, have harped on the need for Nigeria to improve the enabling environment of the manufacturing sector to thrive using the nation’s vast natural resources as raw materials

. They also called on the Federal Government to improve the business environment, and ease of doing business, as well as address the country’s big three distortions (exchange rate, power, and subsidies), shifting focus from the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) lens to sustainable development goals, and prioritising climate change.

This came on the heels of the recent declaration by the World Bank that the manufacturing sector will play a key role in navigating the Nigerian economy out of the current Covid-19 induced economic quagmire.

“This is not just any crisis for Nigeria. How it responds will set the course for the next few decades,”

Shubham Chaudhuri, head of the World Bank’s mission in Nigeria, said in an email message, adding that it is time for the country to stimulate its manufacturing sector drawing from huge material resources.

This is what will draw foreign investment to the country. Similarly, the president of the Africa Development Bank (AfDB), Mr. Akinwunmi Adesina, at the recent Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, proposed a roadmap for the nation’s economic recovery, which he said hinges on processing of the nation’s raw materials to goods.

He recommended that there is the need for the Federal Government to significantly boost productivity and revenues from its non-oil sector, with appropriate fiscal and macroeconomic policies that will enhance international competitiveness. He stated further that “Significant support should be directed toward boosting industrial manufacturing capacities.”

Nigeria, he opined, should also move rapidly to the top of selected value chains, such as automobiles, computers and electronics, textile and garments, and food manufacturing, transport, and logistics.

Nigeria is an African country with great foreign supplies of raw materials used in the agricultural space, construction and building, cosmetology, skincare etc. This is as the nation’s natural resources are exploited and taken abroad for processing into raw materials and finished goods.

However, Adesina believes that Nigeria’s wealth in natural resources such as solid minerals and agriculture can grow the country’s manufacturing sector that could serve not only Nigeria’s about 200 million population strong domestic market for manufactured products, but would as well serve the sub-Sahara Africa as an additional buyer market for Nigeria products.

Sourcing raw materials locally for industrialisation

Raw materials are those in their natural form. That is, they have not been processed. Raw materials are used in the production of other things. Raw materials found in Nigeria include coal, iron ore, clay (kaolin), tin ore, rare metals, lead, and zinc, crude oil, bitumen, timber, cotton, Palm produce, cocoa etc.

This article provides information on raw materials in Nigeria, their uses and places they can be found in the country. Director-General of RMRDC, Alhaji, Abubakar Abdullahi, said that the challenge to Nigeria’s industrialisation is to develop local raw materials, which are often imported into the country to feed the nation’s manufacturing industries, saying that is the mandate of Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), an agency of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

According to data from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), some of Nigeria’s major non-oil export products include Cocoa beans, Sesame seeds, cigarettes, cashew nuts, finished leather, soya bean meal, cocoa butter, among others.

A critical look at the above list, which aligns with similar data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), shows that Nigeria’s major non-oil exports comprise mostly of raw agricultural produce.

According to Andrew Nevin, investment in local raw material based manufacturing for the production and export of finished goods drives economic development and opens up a nation’s economy in several ways.

He stated that such investment is also a major driver of foreign direct investment and also engenders the activation of idle local capital into more productive use.”

“Our reference company, BAT Nigeria, has fetched Nigeria about $185 million to date (including the initial investment of $150m in 2001) through the building and expansion of a state-of-the-art factory in Ibadan.”

Nevin added that establishment of such manufacturing/processing facilities attracts further investments and capital inflows as other industries are often established at different stages of the value chain to provide inputs to the manufacturer.

“In the case of BAT’s factory in Ibadan, this has attracted further FDI of over $30million through A.R Packaging Nigeria Limited (formerly NAMPAK Cartons), established essentially to provide packaging services to BAT. This company too has created new jobs and built capacities in its own right, for the benefit of Nigeria.”

Obstacles to industrialisation

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) identified infrastructure constraints including, bad roads, electricity supplies, and insufficient packaging inputs, lack of technical expertise, inadequate policies and weak institutional support as some of the peculiar challenges hindering value addition in locally produced commodities.

These challenges have to a large extent, reduced the country’s profitability, competitiveness and ability to fully exploit the market opportunities arising from rapid population growth, urbanisation and changing lifestyles and consumer preferences, the international agriculture agency noted.

Okewole Oyewole, founder of Oakwell Agro-Industrial Consult and Services, lamented that limited attention is invested into recycling of by-products into functional commodities.

He noted that materials such as cassava peels, maize cobs, egg shells, rice husks, groundnut shells, maize husk, poultry waste, among others, are generally considered waste materials when they could be recycled and converted into valuable products.

Oyewole pointed out that the weak infra- structure capacity of the country puts the local agro-industrial enterprises at a competitive disadvantage to industrialised competitors in other countries making it difficult for them to make a significant impact in the global market.

He also stressed that access to credits and lack of finance has been a challenge to many individuals and organisations willing to promote value addition in the agro-industrial sector. “Agro industries in Nigeria are largely underutilised and many of them have only been able to access one out of the expansive opportunities in the agriculture subsector,( food production), and even that part is yet to achieve significant results,” he said.

Olusegun Olaoye, a food scientist and researcher at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, remarked that the required processing techniques to convert crops into value added products are usually obstructed because of non-availability of necessary processing facilities, and when available, the power required to run them is lacking or grossly insufficient.

Olaoye added that there is a communication gap and little collaboration between researchers across the country’s agriculture research institutes and stakeholders in the agro-industry sector.

“This may in part be due to the problems endemic in research institutions in the country, which may have eroded the confidence reposed in them,” he stated. Emmanuel Ijewere, chief executive officer, Best Food Global Limited, a food processing company, observed that the majority of cash crops produced in Nigeria only pass through the bare minimum required for export while the next part of the value chain is handled by the importers.

Ijewere lamented that despite being the highest cassava producer with over 20 per cent of global production, Nigeria’s export value of the agro-commodity is of little significance in the global market.

“Indonesia produces less than 11 per cent of global output but has through its industrialisation prowess, exported 80 per cent of the processed crop, generating millions of dollars annually while Nigeria on the other hand, is yet to add substantial value to its cassava as it does not possess the industrial capacity,” he said.

