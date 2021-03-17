Diversification: Senate moves to boost forex via Shea export

The Senate yesterday considered a bill that if passed into law, would boost the country’s foreign exchange earnings and foster the diversification of the economy from the exportation of Shea. The bill, which scaled the second reading during plenary, and sought to establish the National Shea Development Council, was being sponsored by Senator Muhammad Enagi Bima (APC, Niger South).

Leading debate on the motion, Bima explained that the motive of the bill was to provide guidance on the entire Shea sector by setting up National Shea Development Council for the restoration of the degraded Shea parklands, including off-reserve forests, the establishment of more Shea parklands across Shea belt, promotion of the Shea value chain, job creation and empowerment of rural women in Nigeria.” He said: “Mr. President, Distinguished Colleagues, Nigeria is blessed with abundant natural resources, including a number of cash crops. These include cassava, cashew, Shea, cotton, cocoa, oil palm, rubber among others.

The value chains for these crops, if developed, can generate a lot of employment. Of all these crops, the Shea tree has been one of the most neglected. “The Shea tree known as “Vitallavia Paradoxa” is an important economic tree that plays a vital role as a sustainable means of livelihood for thousands of households across 22 states in Nigeria with over three million rural women engaged in Shea business.

Nigeria is at present responsible for 62 per cent (approximately 370,000 Metric Tonnes Per Annum) of global Shea nut production estimated at 600,000 metric tonnes.” According to the lawmaker, Nigeria presently was not just the leading producer of raw Shea nuts globally, but also the nation with the largest stock of Shea trees in parklands. “The Shea sector with the proper organisation and investment can support government effort to diversify the economy. The present global annual demand for Shea is valued at about $4 billion and is projected to be over $10 billion by 2030.

Like this: Like Loading...