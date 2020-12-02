News

Diversify economy now, don charges FG

An American-based university lecturer, Dr. Abiodun Raufu, has pleaded with the Federal Government to aggressively diversify the economy and drastically reduce the reliance of the Nigerian economy on crude oil earnings. He said earnings from crude oil were gradually becoming less important in the global market.

 

Raufu, who is an assistant professor at the Southern University in Louisiana, said oil production will no longer be a major source of revenue as the advent of electric vehicles will decrease global oil demand.

 

According to him: “There are several electric vehicles manufacturing companies in North America, Asia and Europe, who are churning out electric vehicles.

 

This year alone, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, about 4.5 million electric vehicles were produced, representing five per cent of global light vehicle supply, while electric vehicles will account for 30 per cent of global vehicle sales by 2025, thereby reducing the demand for oil in the near future.

 

“Oil consumption by motor vehicles currently accounts for a huge portion of global energy demand but that is soon to change as electric vehicles do not use oil, but electric charging.

 

“Electric vehicle is no longer a novelty but a reality that will lead to drastic demand for oil soon as companies such as Tesla, Nio, Nikola, Xpeng and Li have embarked on mass production of energy-efficient electric vehicles. “If we do not quickly and aggressively diversify the economy and invest heavily in agriculture and agroallied industry, the current hardship in Nigeria will be a child’s play.”

 

Raufu, who was a former managing director of the National Mirror Newspapers, cautioned the Federal Government on the idea of uncontrolled borrowing which, he said, was a short-term solution that portends long term pain for the country.

 

He said that aggressive investment in agriculture is important to the survival of Nigeria, not only to ensure food security for its almost 200 million citizens, but to also put the teeming Nigerian youths to work by making agriculture attractive to them.

