Diversion: Nigeria’s $1.5bn port to reclaim cargoes from Togo, Benin

There are indications that Nigeria’s 3.15million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) of transit cargoes lost to Togo and Benin ports may be reclaimed from this year with the commencement of the $1.5billion Lekki Deep Sea Port.
The new port is rounding up its construction to commence operation with a projected capacity of 2.7million TEUs of containers per annum.
According to a data by Lome Port, of the 4.5million TEUs of cargoes being handled annually by the neighbouring ports, 3.15million TEUs belong to Nigerian importers.
It noted that Lagos ports lost 30 per cent of its container traffic yearly to Lome Port alone in the last five years.
However, the Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, Lekki Deep Seaport with  2716.5 metres depth – deepest in Nigeria, will berth mega vessels, which will halt transit cargoes to neighbouring ports  It added that the port would be completed in the third quarter of 2022, making the port to be at par with its Abidjan Port, Lome Port and Tema Port that have developed deeper seaports. The management of the port said that the construction works at the project site port had attained 74.15 per cent as of November 28, 2021. Lekki Port, which is being constructed on a 90-hectare of land based on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) arrangement, will comprise of three containers, three liquid and one dry bulk berths. The developer added that the dredging and reclamation works had reached 85.38 per cent, while the building of quay walls had reached 77.96 per cent. The operator said that the deep port would have the capacity to accommodate larger and more modern vessels with an economy of scale for the shipper and fast delivery of consignments from the port of origin to Nigeria. Also, construction works on the breakwater stand at 75.94 per cent, while the construction of the landside infrastructure stands at 60.36 per cent. The Managing Director of the company, Du Ruogang, noted that the delivery of the Lekki Port project would go a long way in helping Nigeria to bridge the infrastructure gap in the country’s maritime sector. Ruogang explained that China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), the EPC contractor, was working roundthe- clock to ensure timely completion of the project and to deliver a worldclass port that would be the deepest in the sub- Saharan African region. Ruogang stressed that the port project would be delivered by the third quarter of 2022 as scheduled, noting that the primary focus was to make progress on the construction for the commencement of port operations at Lekki.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

