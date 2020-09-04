News

Diversity of religion, not license for violent conflict –El-Rufai

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai, has tasked resident of the state to embrace peace, saying that diversity of faith should not be a reason for division and violent conflict. El-Rufai gave the charge at the inauguration of the ‘House of Kaduna Family’, a platform designed for leaders of faith to dialogue, interact and assume collective responsibility for messages that assist people of faith to live up to the highest ideals.

The governor, while addressing the 22 senior Christian and Muslim clerics that attended the event yesterday, said: “The decision to gather leaders of faith in a joint endeavour for peace and harmony in our state reflects our belief that religion does not have to divide.’’ He argued that, “the diversity of faith can be a vehicle for unity when adherents respect the right of every human being to life, liberty and livelihood, as creatures of God.’’ The governor asked for the support of the leaders in ensuring that the conduct of people closely mirrors the message of peace and compassion in the major religions.

El – Rufai pointed out that religious fervour is a common trait among Nigerians, but “the legacy of communal and ethno religious conflict in our state betrays the absence not only of respect for the rule of law but also any adherence to the common values of our two dominant religions –which are peace, compassion and fairness to others.” He told the gathering that Kaduna State has spent enormous financial resources to support, equip and sustain federal security agencies to provide peace in the last five years, observing that “these are resources that can be better applied for investment in reducing the human and physical infrastructure deficits the state suffers from.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

India suffers record jump in COVID-19 cases to pass 2m

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Mexico’s coronavirus death toll tops 50,000 India, the country hardest hit in Asia by the coronavirus pandemic, reported on Friday a record daily jump in infections, taking its total number of cases over two million. It is the third nation to pass that unwanted milestone, lagging behind only the United States and Brazil, reports […]
News Top Stories

Panic as Ortom’s wife, son, SSG, CoS, HoS, others test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Makurdi Palpable fear and panic gripped the Benue State Government House Saturday after it emerged that the wife of the Governor, Mrs. Eunice Erdoo Ortom, her son, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Tony Ijohor, the Chief of Staff (CoS), Mr. Terwase Orbunde and the state’s Head of Service (HoS), Mrs. Veronica Onyeke and […]
News

CSO applauds GOC’s adherence to human rights protection

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

A civil society organisation organisation, the Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI), has described as auspicious and timely, the establishment of a human rights desk by the Nigerian Army. The Desk was set up by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, as part of measures aimed at dealing with cases of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: