Diversity of religion, not license for violent conflict –El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai, has tasked resident of the state to embrace peace, saying that diversity of faith should not be a reason for division and violent conflict. El-Rufai gave the charge at the inauguration of the ‘House of Kaduna Family’, a platform designed for leaders of faith to dialogue, interact and assume collective responsibility for messages that assist people of faith to live up to the highest ideals.

The governor, while addressing the 22 senior Christian and Muslim clerics that attended the event yesterday, said: “The decision to gather leaders of faith in a joint endeavour for peace and harmony in our state reflects our belief that religion does not have to divide.’’ He argued that, “the diversity of faith can be a vehicle for unity when adherents respect the right of every human being to life, liberty and livelihood, as creatures of God.’’ The governor asked for the support of the leaders in ensuring that the conduct of people closely mirrors the message of peace and compassion in the major religions.

El – Rufai pointed out that religious fervour is a common trait among Nigerians, but “the legacy of communal and ethno religious conflict in our state betrays the absence not only of respect for the rule of law but also any adherence to the common values of our two dominant religions –which are peace, compassion and fairness to others.” He told the gathering that Kaduna State has spent enormous financial resources to support, equip and sustain federal security agencies to provide peace in the last five years, observing that “these are resources that can be better applied for investment in reducing the human and physical infrastructure deficits the state suffers from.”

