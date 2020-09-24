‘Divider-in-chief’ and question of unity (2)

The propaganda that turned Nzeogwu coup into an Igbo coup was generated by British nationals still working in Nigeria as teachers and civil servants and given media coverage largely by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). When the Biafra War started it was the same former colonial officials and London Colonial Office official that constituted the diplomatic corps that gave Nigeria leverage over Biafra in international fora and comity of nations. After Biafra War, there emerged new guarantors of Nigeria’s unity.

These guarantors were constituted by the officer corps of the Nigerian Armed Forces (1966- 1970). These are the men who have been ruling Nigeria either as soldiers or civilians. Any call for change by the people was usually beaten down by their chorus that the unity of Nigeria remains ‘indissoluble,’ ‘indivisible’ or ‘non-negotiable’.

On this slogan they have stood from 1970 to the recent days. Between 1983 and 2020, Nigeria has undergone stressful socio-economic and political development that made the people, individually and collectively and as distinct groups to note the significant outcomes which have not been palatable.

General Buhari’s first appearance on December 31, 1983 until August 1985 showed a streak of dictatorship making colleagues overthrew him for intolerance and lack of team spirit and skill in galvanizing Nigerian diversity. General Babangida who succeeded him instituted laissez faire political economy, but allowed the system to be submerged in corruption and sundry new crimes such as 419 and assassinations as method of settling scores by disputants.

His political transition programme which would have become his saving grace was aborted and that plunged Nigeria into a crisis that lasted from 1993 to 1999. Even though he managed Nigeria’s diversity adroitly, yet the ethnic/religious supremacist agenda still persisted as the OIC palaver shows.

The June 12 Presidential election cancellation was a major eye opener to all Nigerians and nearly every action from thence sprang from that springboard. General Abacha who succeeded Babangida ruled autocratically until his demise whereupon General Abdulsalami Abubakar took over and engineered a political transition programme that resulted in the present political governance system. But the major fallout of this experiment is that he singlehanded wrote a constitution which he forced on the people without their consent.

The political, socio-economic and cultural system based on that constitution has had a tumultuous existence as the entire country has been quaking and convulsing on the weight of its contradictions and inconsistencies. Right from President Obasanjo who was the first manager of the system, it has been a thoroughfare of socio-economic and political crises and all these problems have defied solutions.

The 16 years of PDP governments under Presidents Obasanjo, Yar’Adua and Jonathan made appreciable progress but the progress made during the period was like a cup of water thrown at a raging inferno or bushfire. Then came General Buhari as president from 2015 to date and the verdict by all sincere Nigerians is that, yes neither General Buhari nor any of the former presidents was the originator of the problems, but their efforts have not been good enough in stopping corruption or improving the social infrastructure or restoring the cohesion and stability of the society and state of Nigeria as insurgency has taken over the North, armed robbery, kidnapping and now banditry and herdsmen menace have all combined to render Nigerian inefficacious and vulnerable while the people are subjected to humongous socio-economic and political turmoil.

It is in the midst of existential problems that there happened a paradigm shift in the thinking of some of the guarantors of Nigerian unity who have been consistently vocal about the ‘non-negotiability’ of the unity of Nigeria. Now, General TY Danjuma, a notable linchpin of Nigerian ‘unity’ now sings a new song questioning the credibility of the very instrument of guaranteeing Nigerian unity that is the armed forces as being a tool in the hands of those he accused of conducting ethnic cleansing of his people by colluding with the criminals to achieve such scheme.

He, alongside some notable northern generals such as Zamani Lekwot and Joshua Dogonyaro are proud members of Northern Christian Elders Forum which has made several media interventions since the coming into power by President Buhari and had even taken their grievances to the British Parliament. And recently, General Obasanjo has become a convert agitating for restructuring of Nigeria.

It was this General Obasanjo’s new vocation that has brought him in conflict with the Buhari administration which in reaction to his very strident criticisms of Buhari policies and especially his advocacy for restructuring instead of piecemeal parliamentary amendments as advertised by Nigeria’s Senate. His support for agitators massed on ethnic nationality groups where he delivered a paper entitled “Moving Nigeria Away from Tipping Over” angered the Buhari government that shot back at him as a ‘divider-in-chief’ having, according to them, descended from the “lofty heights of Commander-in-Chief.” Of course, Buhari government defended itself by denying that the government had by its actions induced state failure, but rather claimed that it was the emergence of General Buhari as president in 2015 that stemmed the progression of Nigeria under General Obasanjo and his PDP successor-presidents from becoming a failed state. The pith of General Obasanjo’s message at the Ethnic Nationality Groups’ Consultative Forum was that President Buhari mismanaged Nigeria’s diversity which resulted in opening up old fault lines that were disappearing thereby making Nigeria more divided than it was before 2015. Accordingly, the division in Nigeria’s society has exacerbated crimes and corruption.

General Obasanjo counselled that 2014 Constitutional Conference Report should be acted upon instead of organizing another conference which he considers wasteful. In between the claims of General Obasanjo and the defence of President Buhari lies the truth. And that truth is that Nigeria has never been united except in form and the problems of Nigeria did not start with any Nigerian government. It started from British conception of Nigeria and its creation based on a state hoisted on autocratic and prebendal principles and every constitutional and governance framework foisted on the system were, and have been instruments of subjugation, oppression and exploitation.

There is no way any state and society founded on this governance architecture can produce outcomes different from the problems being experienced in Nigeria from 1914 to date. We can only hope and pray that now that the state and country built on quicksand have broken up and the guarantors of the unity of that entity are fragmented and in disarray that the people should summon the courage to rise up from their state induced slumber and take up the challenge, gather together the pieces of the broken pot that is Nigeria and remould it into the melting pot that it is supposed be and if that proves impossible, then each fragment can in peace be allowed to depart in peace. This was the road taken by India immediately after its independence in 1947 that gave birth to Pakistan and later Bangladesh.

So also, the Malaya Federation that got broken leading to the birth of Singapore. Nobody wishes a breakup, but instead of another war that may consume more than the over two million people that the Biafra War consumed let the nations find their respective ways and be allowed to go in peace to find their respective destinies.

