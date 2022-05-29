Divine government, answer to Nigeria’s political woes, says Maharaj Ji

Founder of the One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has called on the Federal Government to institute what he described as Divine Government of love, peace, justice, equity, and oneness, as way out of Nigeria’s political challenges.

Maharaj Ji who alleged rot in the political system averred that Nigeria will overcome its challenges should “Divine knowledge” be welcomed. In a press release made available by the Divine Minister for Information, Ojo Mogbadewa at the weekend, noted: “This is the time we have seen that we cannot do it on our own.

The Nigerian political terrain has been tremendously traumatized by unrivalled unemployment, power failure, killings by herdsmen, kidnapping by unknown gun men, armed robbery, rape, arson, mayhem and the devaluation of the naira rendering our socio-economic wellbeing stagnant and unattractive.

“The best brains that constitute the human resources as our work force are out of the country seeking greener pastures.

Some have died while crossing the desert to Libya or bathing dead bodies overseas in order to amass wealth. We have bastardized our customs, culture and tradition. We must go back to our tradition.

We go back to our roots. “This is the time. Divine time when the Father of Creation, will institute a ‘Divine Government’ of love based on love, peace, harmony, justice, equity, fair play and oneness – One nation, One bond, One indivisible, Indissoluble country Nigeria.”

It added: “We would like to urge all the leaders and the led (I mean all Nigerians) to kindly consider the formation of Divine Government to be run by people in Divine Knowledge.

“This is because from the way things are now, stealocracy has become the norm where tribalism, ethnic and religious consideration has become the albatross of those around the Government recycling fraudulent people in the corridors of power.”

