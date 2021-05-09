Divine healing

The word of God says: “He sent his word, and healed them, And delivered them from their destruction. (Psalm 107:20)”. People of God, according to that scripture, who or what is that ‘Word’ that God sent?

That ‘Word’ is Jesus Christ. John 1:1-17 established that. It’s great news that according to that scripture above, Jesus (‘The Word’) was sent to us to heal us, and to deliver us from our destructions.

That is so comforting. You are healed of any kind of disease in Jesus name, Amen. John 1:1,14 says “In the beginning was the word and the word, and the word was with God and the word was God… And the word was made flesh, and dwelt among us,…” WOW!

That settles our access to continuous good health and healing for every sick person on earth, imagine: ‘His Word’, God himself became flesh, dwelt among us, paid the price of all our deliverances from diseases and from our destructions.

No wonder, God has healed sick persons brought my way in the course of my ministry and raised the dead in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. People, God’s word cannot fail.

What is healing? Healing simply means to bring peace and absolute comfort and restoration of perfect order/wholesomeness into the body and soul of a person who suffered pains and torments in his body or mind”. Are you suffering from pain and torments today?

Is it in your health, or in your mental facilities, or you need healing for a loved one, etc, I bring good news to you today: Jesus Christ the Son of The Living God, has taking away all sicknesses and diseases from mankind when He came to suffer and died for our sin and brought us salvation.

Jesus Christ has fulfilled all the righteousness required to make us whole again, healing is a reality today. It is for you at your acceptance of the Word (truth) of God. The devil is a liar and the father of all lies, he has successfully deceived many people to believe that it’s God that laid sickness upon them. But that is a great lie.

Satan is the author of sin, sicknesses, diseases and death, this truth is in the word of God (our light), but if you don’t know this truth you will suffer needlessly under the oppression of the devil.

Open your eyes, let God show you this truth in His Word: “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them. And God saw every thing that he had made, and, behold, it was very good. And the evening and the morning were the sixth day. (Genesis1:27&vs31)”.

Everything God made, including man, was VERY GOOD that was how it was, at the beginning. From where did evil, sickness and diseases come?

Something went wrong, Satan deceived and tempted man to rebel against God and that was when curses, sin, sickness, defeat, death and eventual fall of man from power and authority began and happened (Genesis 3). Now here comes Jesus Christ the Son of the Living God, the Master and Prince over all the Universe and over all realms, here comes Jesus: “Then said Jesus…

The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly. (John 10:7,10.)” “how God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him.(Acts 10:32)”

“When the even was come, they brought unto him many that were possessed with devils: and he cast out the spirits with his word, and healed all that were sick: that it might be fulfilled which was spoken by Esaias the prophet, saying,

Himself took our infirmities, and bare our sicknesses.(Matthew 8:16- 17)”.Those are Word of power, meditate on them and loudly confess them over your life making mention of the name of Jesus as you do so and act on the word, not minding how you feel or what your logical mind/head is telling you and the Healing power of Christ will be activated without fail in your life.

Like this: Like Loading...