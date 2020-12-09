Diving: Stakeholders bemoan foreigners’ dominance

A new code is to be introduced by the Federal Government to curb the impunity in the country’s diving sector currently dominated by foreigners, BAYO AKOPMOLAFE reports

Over the years, Nigerian diving sector, which has been abandoned in the hands of foreigners, has been facing challenges of poor regulation and lack of enforcement. Apart from foreign dominance, the diving sector has become a subject of concern for maritime stakeholders because of impunity by multinational firms and other professionals operating in the sector.

Issue

For instance, it was gathered that the failure by the Ministry of Labour and Employment to establish a diving advisory board in line with the country’s 2018 Diving at Work Regulations (DWR) has led to loss of lives and marine economic resources as foreigners and local operator are found of cutting corners. Besides, the activities of pirates and armed robbers at sea have also adversely affected most professional divers, who are unwilling to go into the sea to discharge their duties for fear of kidnap and attack by robbers. It was learnt that the unsafe practices, which have become the norm, have led to high mortality rate of divers in the nation.

Unfamiliarity

Before his appointment as head of Diving Governing Board, a Chief Diving Inspector, Mr. Julius Ugwala, was worried about the state of the sector, lamenting that despite the country’s 853kilometres coastline that runs through several states, maritime activities requiring services of professional divers have not been taken serious by the government. Specifically, he noted that the Federal Government wasn’t aware of the viability of the diving sector and how much it could contribute in terms of jobs and revenue to the country.

Potential

He added that the diving sector had capacity to put an end to youth restiveness across Nigeria by catering for over 10 per cent of the country unemployment margin. Unfortunately, he said that the sector was being controlled by foreigners, who are exploiting the loopholes created by government to their own gain. Ugwala, therefore, sought a board that would properly regulate the sector, stressing the need to establish quality schools to train

professionals.

He said: “Nigeria is not conducting diving safely. On a scale of 100 per cent, I would score Nigeria 30 per cent, stating that the country was outsourcing the much-needed jobs to expatriates despite having citizens who can carry out those duties.”

Precautionary

Worried by the poor supervision of diving operations and insufficient penalties for defaulting organisations in the sector, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, said that a Diving Governing Board (DGB) had been established to embark on the enforcement of the regulations that will restore sanity to the sector towards a sustainable growth agenda, saying the board would be headed by Ugwala as chief inspector in order to end barefaced impunity that has characterised the sector. According to him, pursuant to Regulation 45 of the Diving at Work Regulations, the board shall have responsibility to make decisions on issues affecting the diving industry and draft approved code of practice to guide operational issues relating to diving. He said: “Furthermore, the board shall advise and make recommendations to the minister responsible for matters of labour and employment regarding any matter to which the regulations relate, and shall conduct its work in accordance with the instructions and rules of conduct made by the minister.” He said the board would, among other functions, furnish the sector with a code of practice that meets global best practice.

Poor standard

Keyamo noted that the industry had been stunted by poor standards and the resultant hazards that accompanied poor supervision of diving operations and insufficient penalties for defaulting organisations. However, the minister expressed confidence that the sector could be to better through the strict enforcement of the regulations and monitoring of the industry’s operations. Keyamo stressed: “Today’s inauguration of the Diving Governing Board, will give impetus to the emergence of the much needed specific and detailed guidance for safe use, installation, maintenance and examination of diving programs and operations within our territorial waters, dams and other water bodies. “The Diving Governing Board shall guide the implementation of intervention and inspection programmes to reduce injuries, illnesses and fatalities, and to eliminate occupational hazards associated with the use of diving equipment.” He added that the enforcement of the regulations by the board would no doubt create more employment for Nigerian youths and uphold global best practises in the training and operations of the sector. He commended the National Association of Professional Divers (NAPD) and other critical stakeholders for their enthusiasm and support during the process of developing and finalising the diving at work regulation. Also, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Yerima Tarfa said that the enforcement role of the governing board was paramount and called for strict compliance with the safety and health guidelines which would lead to productivity and for national development.

Last line

Government should oblige to global best practices, safe operations and equity that will bring development to the diving sector in line with the provisions of the regulations.

