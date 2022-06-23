Divisional Police Officer kidnapped in Nasarawa, abductors demand N5m ransom

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government of Nasarawa State, CSP Haruna Abdulmalik has been reportedly kidnaped by gunmen.

The DPO was said to be on his way in his private vehicle to inspect a patrol team of the division along the Nasarawa-Eggon – Bakyano road at about 8 pm when he ran into the gunmen at Boroni and was swiftly taken away by the AK-47 wielding men.

Meanwhile, tension has enveloped the state especially residents of the local government Area following the abduction of the Police Officer (DPO).

Checks revealed that cases of kidnappings have been on the increase within and around Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state in recent times.

The kidnappers have reportedly contacted the family members of the DPO and demanded a N5 million ransom.

